Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023: the meeting place of nation builders

The recently concluded COP27 in Egypt has once again reiterated the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure development to combat emissions and contribute towards the country’s green development. As bauma CONEXPO INDIA returns after four years, the focus is back on heavy vehicles and equipment that can potentially accelerate India’s ambitious development goals. With nearly $1trillion investments outlined by Government of India towards developing critical infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, this trade show comes at an opportune time when such projects are being fast-tracked throughout the country, particularly in North India.

Leverage high-powered networks

As one of the largest trade shows for the construction machinery sector, bauma CONEXPO INDIA enjoys support from important policy influencers in the Central and State governments, as well as collaborations with key industry associations like ICEMA, BAI and NAREDCO. This edition has been endorsed by the Honorable Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin J Gadkari as well as National Highways Association of India (NHAI) and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).

As a build-up to the show days from January 31 to February 3, 2023, the trade show will be hosting specially curated roadshows in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangladesh and Nepal to engage with the main equipment buyer communities in these places. There will also be networking opportunities with contractors and builders across Tier 2 and 3 cities of North India through Bharat Nirman Mahotsav, a vehicle that will promote the trade show among main buyer groups in these cities.

With transport and connectivity projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) drawing appreciation from builders and contractors all over the country, there is growing excitement about this edition’s venue at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. This venue offers seamless connectivity for business visitors and world class facilities like e-mobility charging stations, adequate parking and availability of quality hotels, restaurants, and recreation options in the vicinity.

Global appeal, Indian spirit

With heritage from the bauma network of trade shows in Munich and China, as well as partnership with one of North America’s largest fairs CONEXPO, this trade show in India offers all participants a unique customer experience through live product demos, knowledge-sharing at conferences, buyer-seller meetings, and business-to-government sessions.

One of the key highlights at this edition will be the curated conferences for the mining sector, specially pertaining to energy efficiency and safety measures. There will also be conferences focussing on the construction equipment industry’s skill building initiatives to create quality jobs in this space. These sessions are being co-created with the industry associations and skill development councils through special training programs, including classroom programs and practical sessions.

So, don’t miss the opportunity to participate in the event where construction history will be created. Join us at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023 from January 31 to February 3 at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, to enable meaningful handshakes and unlock business opportunities for you and your company.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.