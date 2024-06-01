 BDAG Outpaces NEAR & Injective with Updated  Dashboard : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

BDAG Outpaces NEAR & Injective with Updated  Dashboard

BDAG Outpaces NEAR & Injective with Updated  Dashboard


BlockDAG's Dashboard Revolution Sparks 850% Surge, Outshines NEAR and Injective

As NEAR protocol gears up to launch its AI-driven smart contract builder and Injective (INJ) gains traction again, BlockDAG captures the spotlight with a remarkable 800% increase in coin value, thanks to its enhanced dashboard featuring the innovative "Live Transactions" page. This feature offers real-time insights into transactions, displaying details and ranking orders by USD value. Paired with its striking display at Piccadilly Circus, BlockDAG is drawing worldwide attention and cementing its status as a top cryptocurrency with over $38.2 million amassed in its presale, demonstrating significant market impact and investor interest.

NEAR Protocol Introduces AI for Web3 Apps

The NEAR protocol is currently in the spotlight due to its innovative plan to introduce an AI smart contract builder, dubbed NEAR AI. Revealed by co-founder Illia Polosukhin, this initiative is set to transform web3 app development by allowing users to create applications seamlessly without any coding required. This announcement has ignited investor enthusiasm, potentially triggering a surge in the NEAR protocol’s market value. Observers are keenly watching the NEAR token as expectations grow for its price to rise post-launch. This move highlights NEAR's dedication to cutting-edge innovation and its ambition to catalyze growth within the blockchain arena.

Injective Token Climbs with Market Optimism

Injective (INJ) has rebounded strongly, demonstrating its capacity to reach the $50 threshold. After hitting a low of $20, INJ has witnessed a significant recovery, climbing over 30% this week and surpassing key technical levels, including the 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs. Currently, INJ is priced at $28.58, showing a 12.10% increase within the day and holding a market cap of $2.69 billion. Market experts are cautiously optimistic, suggesting that crossing the $30 mark could set off a major rally. The recent activity around INJ points to solid investor interest, potentially setting the stage for an impending bull run.

BlockDAG's Live Dashboard and Piccadilly Display

BlockDAG's recent dashboard enhancement features the "Live Transactions" page, a pioneering tool that provides instantaneous insights into network purchases. This page details each transaction, showing the number of BDAG coins bought, their USD value, the user's ranking category (such as Turtle or Crab), a partial wallet address, and the precise time of the transaction. With a real-time ranking system based on USD amounts, users can assess their spending relative to others, enhancing both transparency and community engagement.

Regardless of the transaction size, the "Live Transactions" page delivers a detailed view of ongoing market activities, thereby enhancing the user experience and fostering trust and interaction within the BlockDAG community. This transparency is crucial for building user confidence and positioning BlockDAG as an attractive option for potential cryptocurrency investors.

Additionally, BlockDAG took a significant step in boosting its global profile by featuring its technology at Piccadilly Circus. This strategic showcase not only highlighted BlockDAG's technological advances in blockchain scalability and security but also celebrated its success in presales, reinforcing its leadership in the crypto sector. Now in its 16th stage, the BDAG presale has amassed over $38.2 million, with more than 10.3 billion coins sold.

The event at Piccadilly Circus underscored BlockDAG’s dedication to transforming digital transactions and broadening its global reach. By selecting such a notable venue, BlockDAG effectively broadcasted its vision and technological capabilities to an international audience, thereby strengthening its position in the highly competitive cryptocurrency market.

Final Insights

BlockDAG's latest dashboard innovations, particularly the "Live Transactions" page, significantly enhance user engagement by providing instantaneous transaction visibility. This, combined with its strategic presence at Piccadilly Circus, solidifies BlockDAG’s reputation as a leading cryptocurrency. With a remarkable 850% increase in coin value and extensive global outreach, BlockDAG is poised to become the premier investment in the cryptocurrency sector. Those interested in substantial returns should consider BlockDAG, leveraging its dynamic market presence and innovative features.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network  

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network 

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial 

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

2
India

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

3
Comment

Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib

4
Haryana

Main water supply to be shut for 2 days in Faridabad

5
India

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

6
Punjab

Punjab: Farm unions queering the pitch for BJP

7
Punjab

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

8
Himachal

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

9
India

Mother of Pune boy, who ran 2 techies over with Porsche, arrested for 'tampering with proof'

10
Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024: Himachal Pradesh witnesses 67.14 per cent voter turnout

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Predictions for 543 seats shortly

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

Counting of votes will be held on June 4

BJP will win over 370 Lok Sabha seats, NDA over 400: JP Nadda

BJP will win over 370 Lok Sabha seats, NDA over 400: JP Nadda

Counting of votes will be conducted on June 4

INDIA bloc to get over 295 seats: Kharge after alliance meeting

INDIA bloc to get over 295 seats: Congress chief Kharge after alliance meeting

Votes for the seven-phase General Election will be counted o...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 62.80 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

Amid tight security arrangements, voting started at 7 am and...


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 62.80 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Arvind Kejriwal will have to surrender on Sunday as Delhi court reserves verdict on his interim bail plea till June 5

Supreme Court to hear on June 3 Delhi government’s plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

WhatsApp trading fraud: Noida businessman duped of Rs 9 crore by cyber thugs

INDIA bloc parties meet in Delhi, decide to participate in exit poll debates on television

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire