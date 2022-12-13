 Big Eyes Coin Attracts More Users During Its Presale Event, While Chainlink Scales To 120+ Oracle Centers and Chiliz Users Could Win 120% Returns : The Tribune India

Digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs are becoming more and more popular among tech-savvy investors. They are governed by a crypto-community rather than governments and organizations. Additionally, thanks to the strength of blockchain technology, investors are happy with the security of their assets.

 

Despite the threat of inflation and potential economic collapses caused by the pandemic and other factors, the cryptocurrency market is still booming. In this article, we will walk you through some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022 such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Chainlink (LINK), and Chiliz (CHZ).

Big Eyes Coin Soars During Its Presale Event

The cat-friendly platform is turning into a soaring meme coin with its stage 7 presale launch and blazing a trail for all future stage launches. This meme coin is going to simplify DeFi for its users, which accounts for its rising popularity. Charitable causes have been planned to help save the environment and the oceans. 

 

Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin and decentralized finance (DeFi) Token that aims to make trading and exchanging digital assets easier. It is a community coin that has pledged to guard against overfishing and the effects of pollution on the oceans. BIG Token serves as the platform's native cryptocurrency.

 

Participants in various activities, such as long-term contributions like NFTs, Token distribution, and tax-free Token trades, contribute to the decision-making process by participating in them. To gain access to premium NFTs, the platform also aims to crack the top ten list of NFT providers. By participating in various Big Eyes ecosystem activities, Token holders can earn a passive income.

 

Its members' and beneficiaries' contributions, both small and frequent, are essential to its success. Its Token exchange services have alluring purchase options and are tax-free. The platform provides distribution and NFTs for tax-free Token trading among community members and also with other e-commerce platforms.

 

A trust wallet app or MetaMask wallets are both acceptable methods for users to buy Tokens. Users can purchase coins using ETH, BNB, or USDT. The purchased tokens will automatically transfer to the users' wallets once the presale is over.

Chainlink Node Operator LexisNexis Scales To 120+ Data Oracles

 

Sergey Nazarov established the decentralized network Chainlink in 2017. Through the use of its abstraction layer, the coin facilitates the global interconnection of smart contracts. The chain is run by a volunteer open-source community that works on transaction operations, audits, and mining.

 

As per reports, during SmartCon 2022 Chainlink node operator LexisNexis announced that it has scaled up to 120+ data oracles. This move will help Web3 developers utilise high-quality market data and flight information in their applications.

Chiliz Partners With OKX Earn, Users Can Stake CHZ To Win 120% Annualized Returns

 

Founded by Alenxandre Dreyfus, Chiliz is the leading sports and entertainment digital currency. The platform operates Socios, a blockchain-based sports entertainment platform where users can participate in managing their favourite sports brands.

 

Each sports organization using Chiliz technology has a limited supply of ghost Tokens to offer in the initial FTO (Ghost Token Offering). These Tokens will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and the initial price and fully diluted market capitalization will be disclosed in advance by Chiliz. CHZ native Tokens are used to purchase fan Tokens and serve as the platform's internal currency.

 

Fans can then vote on the Socios platform using Fan Tokens, a process made possible by smart contracts. According to reports, Chiliz has partnered with OKX Earn to launch OKX Football Festival Staking campaign. From November 28th, users can stake CHZ and enjoy up to 120% annualized returns and get a free football NFT.

 

Recently, major coins have shown signs of a downturn, but Big Eyes Coin has remained unaffected during its presale launch. Thus, it is the right time to buy this meme coin and accumulate huge volumes for potentially higher returns in the future.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

