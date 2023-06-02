 Big Eyes Coin Presale Ends in 4 Days. Here’s What to Expect : The Tribune India

Big Eyes Coin Presale Ends in 4 Days. Here’s What to Expect

Big Eyes Coin Presale Ends in 4 Days. Here’s What to Expect


Hear ye, Hear ye! The Big Eyes Coin Presale Ends in 4 Days! Here's What You Can Expect

Attention, Cat Crew! Your favorite sushi-loving kitty is coming out with a bang! With its monumentally successful presale ending on June 3rd and a launch on major crypto exchanges on June 15, Big Eyes the Cat is the meme coin season's rising star. Better get your crypto wallets out, because the price of $BIG will jump after launch! But, why? I hear you ask. Why should I invest in Big Eyes Coin?

Big Eyes Coin's Unique Selling Proposition

The story of Big Eyes Coin starts with Big Eyes the Cat, who embarked on a journey to discover himself and save the world's oceans (and its fish!) Big Eyes, after his yacht trip, realised his cuteness is an asset, and humans need guidance on DeFi and ocean conservation.

Big Eyes Coin is a community-driven ERC-20 token with the goal of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. Community is front-and-centre in the Big Eyes ecosystem, which includes NFTs, loot boxes, a charity wallet, and an upcoming casino!

The Big Eyes Casino - Spin to Win!

With a hiss-terical array of 4,000 casino games, some of them being play-to-earn (P2E), the Big Eyes Casino is poised to make a significant impact on the crypto gaming space. What sets it apart from other crypto casinos? The answer lies in the fact that it solely uses the BIG token, enhancing its utility and demand!

All entries and winnings are exclusively in $BIG. This creates constant buying pressure and contributes to the 24-hour trading volume, even during periods of market stagnation. Higher trading volumes create higher interest among investors, sparking more enthusiasm for our favourite kitty's token!

Big Eyes the Cat Has Heard Your Cries!

Is it too late to hop on the Big Eyes ship? Isn't the coin a little pricey now? Worry not, fellow Cat Crew member! The Big Eyes team has time-travelled back to stage 3, meaning the token's price has reduced from $0.00053 to $0.00017! $BIG will launch at $0.0006 (over a 250% increase) and you won't be able to buy the token at such a low price ever again, so now's the time to go BIG or go home!

The Rise of Meme Coins

Meme coins have turned the concept of 'serious investing' on its head! It all started with the unexpected popularity of Dogecoin, which started as a parody crypto coin but soon evolved into a major force within the crypto industry. Soon, many meme coins have sprouted in its wake, many of them themed around dogs and pups. Big Eyes Coin has gone against the grain by featuring a kitty purr-sona, proving it can find a niche within this unique space without conforming!

Conclusion

Big Eyes Coin could sell out any moment, and there's no turning back now. The token is currently at its lowest price, and the presale's end is in 4 days, so there's no better time to pounce on this offer because when $BIG is gone, it's gone!

Learn more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: Telegram: Contact @BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

2
Haryana

10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela moves into 190 Cr bungalow next to Yash Chopra’s house

4
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

5
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

6
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

7
Chandigarh

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

8
Trending

Viral video: Sikh men rejoicing at amusement park make netizens go all hearts

9
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

10
Nation

Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Haryana

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

Had complained to PM Modi about the activities of Brij Bhush...

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...

Punjab: Three IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...

Brij Bhushan denied permission for ‘maha rally' in Ayodhya amid wrestlers’ ‘sexually exploitation’ probe

Brij Bhushan denied permission for Ayodhya rally amid probe into wrestlers' allegations

Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Ch...

Wrestlers’ issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Wrestlers' issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana's Kurukshetra

The representatives of various khaps and farmers’ outfits re...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside Amritsar DC office, seeks WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Security beefed up across Punjab

Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in Amritsar

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

New waste plant final call on June 6: Panel to hear out councillors today

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Traffic violators in Chandigarh to get SMS, not postal e-challans

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Additional flight from Delhi to Kullu from June 7

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

SKM demands action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in ~250-cr land grab case

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

Patiala lad Afrid Afroz tops NDA, conferred with President’s medal

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held