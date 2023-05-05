BlitzyBug Reviews - Must Read Before You Buy!

What are mosquito-borne diseases?

When a mosquito feeds on blood, it also swallows any viruses or parasites living in the blood. These viruses and parasites can be transferred to the next person the mosquito bites through its saliva. Any disease that is spread in this way from mosquito to human (or animal) is known as a 'mosquito-borne disease'.

While the mosquito may not be affected, these mosquito-borne diseases can cause immense suffering for humans. Roughly 390 million people are infected each year with dengue, and hundreds of thousands more are affected by Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Common types of mosquito-borne diseases include malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika.

Other than mosquitoes there are several other insects which carry diseases like sand flies, ticks, and fleas. Ticks are known to spread Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Sand flies are spreading Leishmaniasis.

Therefore the insect transmitted diseases are getting more prominent now. To get safe from these diseases we need prevent getting bitten by these insects. Especially they attack us during night when we are sleeping. Therefore it will be difficult to prevent their attacks.

There are many chemicals used to eliminate these insects. But most of them are not safe to use as they have many side effects. In this review we introduce you a chemical free easiest way to eliminate these disease spreading bugs including mosquitoes.

What is BlitzyBug?

“BlitzyBug” is a one-of-a-kind smart 100% safe, rechargeable, portable lantern that keeps mosquitoes and other disease causing insects at bay. It can be used both indoors and outdoors. From your tent to your patio, living room or RV, its light-weight and compact design allows you to enjoy your space without unwanted pests. With a single click of a button, the powerful radiating-light attracts all insects indiscriminately to its powerful zapping-core. Kills bugs and other insects immediately upon contact. Due to the advanced features of this device it becomes more famous.

Key Specifications of BlitzyBug:

This revolutionary device has many specific features over other conventional mosquito eliminators which use chemicals or odours like citronella. Therefore, BlitzyBug are 100% safe to use by anyone and they are not harmful for your children or pets.

The other specific feature is it is compact and portable. Therefore, not like other traditional mosquito repellent we can use BlitzyBug in indoors as well as outdoors or anywhere we travel. Therefore, this is very cost effective and very useful.

BlitzyBugs are becoming widely popular due to their large array of benefits and advanced features.

Specific Features of BlitzyBug:

Key specific features of this advanced mosquito eliminator can be summarized below.

Powerful LED and Glow - The light emitted by the ultra-bright LED attracts mosquitoes toward its core, killing them the instant they come in contact with it. This light-weight device makes any room mosquito-free.

Rechargeable - This product comes equipped with a USB charger that enables you to charge it anywhere. One charge lasts 20-hours so you can spend your entire day free of insects (mosquitoes, gnats, etc).

Durable - BlitzyBug is effective in cold and warm weather — it can operate in any climate. Winter or summer, no winged-insect is safe!

Easy to Clean - Designed to be easily cleaned and maintained. With a built-in brush that makes it effortless to sweep away dead flies or other insects from the inner coil. Just shake out the flies at the bottom.

20-hour battery life

Covers 250 sq.ft.

Kills mosquitoes

Easy-to-clean

No poison

Portable

Weatherproof

Effective zapper

Key Benefits of BlitzyBug:

The advantages of BlitzyBug outweigh the benefits of conventional and traditional mosquito repellents.

The advantages of this product can be summarized below.

Compact and Lightweight - Take it wherever you go! Works Indoors & Outdoors - With a single charge and hours of battery life, prevents unwanted intruders both indoors and outdoors. Increase Sleep Quality - BlitzyBug is quiet and is commonly used in bedrooms and other sleeping spaces. Peace of Mind - The zapping technology provides a stress-free solution that’s quiet and powerful. 100% Toxin & Chemical-Free - No odd chemical smell; emits light that’s UV-free. Powerful - Supercharged with a high-voltage zap-killing any insect with the press of a button. Rechargeable - Charge BlitzyBug from any outlet or USB-port. Stays lit for hours on a single charge. Fast & easy setup - BlitzyBug is ready to use straight from the box. Simply plug it into any wall outlet and use

Consequently, BlitzyBug makes thousands of lives in a better way by saving your lives from bugs proving significant advantages.

Cons of BlitzyBug:

Only available online from the official website as no retail store to buy this advanced product. This is to ensure that customers are not buying the duplicate product. Limited stocks

BlitzyBug Reviews:

BlitzyBug reviews illustrate its absolutely wonderful to get rid from the harmful bugs including mosqioes. Most of the reviewers have given the 5 STAR rating for the product and it shows that reviewers are highly satisfied with the form of comfort they get after using this product. As proven by the stages of product testing, BlitzyBug reviews also indicated the same technical functionality of the device making it a versatile product to eliminate the bugs.

According to the BlitzyBug reviews, no one complains about any negative aspect of the product, rather all the users are highly amazed by this portable mosquito eliminator.

Few reviewer comments given by the users can be summarized below.

● Summer days in the south can be very hot and humid. Mosquitoes thrive in these conditions. BlitzyBug has provided relief from the bites I would have suffered, as well as protection for my skin. ● Our side-by-side outdoor kitchen has been invaded by flies and ants, leaving us no choice but to keep all food and drinks away from the table. BlitzyBug is a device that allows us to enjoy our outdoor spaces without the worry of any bugs or mosquitoes buzzing around the food and drinks. ● Fishing in the Cascades is a favorite pastime for me and my dad. Unfortunately, there are always uninvited guests buzzing around us constantly! BlitzyBug is a game changer. I can stay out there all day catching fish after fish without being bitten to death by diseased mosquitoes.

Positive feedback given by the BlitzyBug reviewers shows that people who use the product are really happy and satisfied with it and they want to impress others to try it too.

BlitzyBug Price:

Even though BlitzyBug is a one-of-an advantageous 100% safe portable mosquito eliminator in the market, the price is very reasonable and affordable. Discounts and considerable price reductions for bulk purchases are always associated with this product. The price of one BlitzyBug is about $ 99.90. As the official website gives a 50% - 70% discount for every purchase at the time of this article is written you need to spend only $49.95 to purchase one of these amazing light. The prices of other packages as below.

3 BlitzyBug - Total: $119.85 - MOST POPULAR

5 BlitzyBug - Total: $149.75 - BEST VALUE

It is important to note that unlike most of the other online orders BlitzyBug has free shipping options available for orders above 3 units at the time of this article is written. Additionally, you will have a 30-day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the output and benefits you obtained by purchasing this wondering product.

The above discounts and offers are subjected to both availabilities of stock and time of order. Therefore, be mindful to carefully go over the timely discounts available for BlitzyBug every time you visit the website.

How to Order BlitzyBug:

BlitzyBug is only available online through the official website. Ordering your OWN BlitzyBug is a hassle-free and simple process. Only you have to do is to visit the official website of the product and contact the product owner. Information on BlitzyBug retail parks and deals, such as prices, discounts, offers as well as latest developed features are available on the official website. You only need to follow four simple steps to get your own BlitzyBug at your doorstep:

Choose the number of BlitzyBug units you intend to buy and add them to your shopping cart. Complete shipping information, such as your name, email address, phone number, home address, city, country, etc. Choose the payment method and enter card details. Take timely offers available at the time of order and confirm the order!

Please note that there could be several duplicate products of this nature available online on different websites, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay or any other retail store. However, the purchase of genuine products is guaranteed only by contacting the product owner from the official website.

Right now, there’s a special 50% - 70% OFF discount on any order of BlitzyBug, but you better act fast! We’re having trouble keeping BlitzyBug in stock. Don’t get left hanging high and dry! Order your BlitzyBug now before our warehouse sells out!

How BlitzyBug act to eliminate bugs:

Attract - The blue light emitted from BlitzyBug makes it irresistible for almost all insects. It attracts them toward the core.

Zaps - Upon reaching the core of BlitzyBug, the bugs will be instantly zapped with a high voltage quietly without any traces of smell.

Captures - BlitzyBug has a convenient tray for collecting zapped bugs which can be emptied quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will it take to receive my order?

All orders will be shipped within 48 hours after order confirmation. Please allow 5-7 business days for standard delivery. You will receive an email confirmation with your tracking number after your order is shipped. You may track your package via the tracking link provided. Thank you for your business!

What is BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

It is a practical lantern used to kill mosquitos and other insects. It is portable, lightweight, and weather resistant. Hang it anywhere. Perfect for outdoor patios, backyards, RV's, and camping trips, each bulb clears 60-175 square feet area of annoying and dangerous mosquitos, providing a comfortable bug-free zone for your outdoor safety and enjoyment. No more stinky, toxic bug sprays or smoky coils to mess with!

How much area does BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern cover?

Up to 175 square feet.

How effective is BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

The purple LED light is extremely attractive to insects, so they will follow the light to just end up zapped by the electric coil, all with no-hassle for you.

How do you use BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

The controls are uncomplicated and do not require much attention or effort from you. The device is also low maintenance and easy to clean out. Simply use the included brush to clean coils as necessary.

How does BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern work?

You can either stand the device on a flat surface or hang it up high – whichever way you prefer. BlitzyBug is simple – all you have to do is charge the device by plugging in the included USB cable (a red light indicator will flash letting you know it’s charging), then press the black button on the top of the device - you should hear a ‘click’, and the light will switch on. The purple light wave band will attract bugs and insects to the electric coil in the center of the device, where they will meet their doom. A protective grid will prevent children and pets from accidentally getting hurt, but they are wide enough for insects to pass through (DO NOT touch or clean the coils when the device in on!) Leaving BlitzyBug to operate for at least two hours will rid your personal area of any mosquitoes or other flying insects. Safe and easy!

Is BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern portable?

Yes, it is completely rechargeable with an internal 2,000mAH rechargeable built-in battery. Place it wherever you like, hang it up high, and even take it with you on trips. BlitzyBug is so easy to carry and so compact, that you’ll end up taking it everywhere.

How do you charge BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

You can charge it easily, whenever you can, with a USB charger provided. One charge is enough to last you through the entire day, so you can relax knowing that mosquitos won’t bother you.

How long does the battery last?

Up to 6 hours of bug zapping power.

What type of cable is needed?

Micro USB charging cable is included.

How long is the lifespan of the bulb itself?

10,000 hours.

What are the dimensions of BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

5” x 3.5” inches. Approximately 6.2 ounces.

How do you clean BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern?

Simply use the included cleaning brush to remove any insects from the coils.

Does BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern emit any chemicals or smell?

No, there are no chemicals or smells with this lantern.

Is BlitzyBug safe?

Yes! Bug sprays and anti-mosquito candles emit an unpleasant smell, as well as contain lots of chemicals. Meanwhile, BlitzyBug Anti-Bug Lantern contains no toxic materials and is safe to use in your home.

