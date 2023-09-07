BNB Price Recovers After Decline, Litecoin Battles Bears, Pomerdoge Bulls Leading the Way

The cryptocurrency market is always on the move, with prices fluctuating, trends emerging, and new projects gaining attention. Making the headlines today are BNB (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) battling the bearish market. On the flipside, Pomerdoge (POMD) has been rising in popularity over its bullish performance while in presale.

BNB Price Rise After Decline

Binance Coin (BNB) has seen a significant rise since last week when it hit a one-year low. Pricing for BNBs was supported by the $202 region. The price has started a recovery wave after trading as low as $203.5, much like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The BNB price dropped from $248 to as low as $203 when it crossed above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement mark. A move above the $212 and $215 resistance levels occurred. However, the Bears are mounting a defense in the no-man's-land to guide $220. The price of BNB is currently trading under $225 (100-day SMA).

The trend line and $225, which are near the level of the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the initial decline from $248 to $20. Providing the resistance for the price nonetheless. If there is a clear increase over the $225 region, the BNB token could rise to the $250 region.

Litecoin (LTC) Battles Against the Bearish Market

Litecoin's (LTC) value has decreased by 12.27% during the past two weeks, falling from $74.48 on August 16 to $65.61 on August 28. This downward trend in the price of Litecoin is traceable to the general bearish sentiment that continues to grip the crypto market.

The market’s bearish conditions of the general market which can be further linked to the recent update from the SEC have contributed to the price fall for the LTC coin. Litecoin has been one of the most- affected cryptos.

However, there is hope that the altcoin could rebound as there has been significant growth in the Litecoin network. maximum profit for Litecoin (LTC) might be about $85. Word on the crypto streets suggests that investors are covertly accumulating Litecoin (LTC) tokens.

