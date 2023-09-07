 BNB Price Recovers After Decline, Litecoin Battles Bears, Pomerdoge Bulls Leading the Way : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • BNB Price Recovers After Decline, Litecoin Battles Bears, Pomerdoge Bulls Leading the Way

BNB Price Recovers After Decline, Litecoin Battles Bears, Pomerdoge Bulls Leading the Way

BNB Rebounds, Litecoin Faces Bearish Pressure and Pomerdoge's Presale Momentum

BNB Price Recovers After Decline, Litecoin Battles Bears, Pomerdoge Bulls Leading the Way


The cryptocurrency market is always on the move, with prices fluctuating, trends emerging, and new projects gaining attention. Making the headlines today are BNB (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) battling the bearish market. On the flipside, Pomerdoge (POMD) has been rising in popularity over its bullish performance while in presale.

Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale

BNB Price Rise After Decline

Binance Coin (BNB) has seen a significant rise since last week when it hit a one-year low. Pricing for BNBs was supported by the $202 region. The price has started a recovery wave after trading as low as $203.5, much like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The BNB price dropped from $248 to as low as $203 when it crossed above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement mark. A move above the $212 and $215 resistance levels occurred. However, the Bears are mounting a defense in the no-man's-land to guide $220. The price of BNB is currently trading under $225 (100-day SMA).

The trend line and $225, which are near the level of the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the initial decline from $248 to $20. Providing the resistance for the price nonetheless. If there is a clear increase over the $225 region, the BNB token could rise to the $250 region.

Litecoin (LTC) Battles Against the Bearish Market

Litecoin's (LTC) value has decreased by 12.27% during the past two weeks, falling from $74.48 on August 16 to $65.61 on August 28. This downward trend in the price of Litecoin is traceable to the general bearish sentiment that continues to grip the crypto market.

The market’s bearish conditions of the general market which can be further linked to the recent update from the SEC have contributed to the price fall for the LTC coin. Litecoin has been one of the most- affected cryptos.

However, there is hope that the altcoin could rebound as there has been significant growth in the Litecoin network. maximum profit for Litecoin (LTC) might be about $85. Word on the crypto streets suggests that investors are covertly accumulating Litecoin (LTC) tokens.

Pomerdoge Attracts More Investors As Presale Gain Momentum

Pomerdoge (POMD) is a new project in the blockchain gaming industry that has left the crypto market in awe as it thrives amidst market setbacks. The social infrastructure of Pomerdoge has become popular as it seeks to connect players across the world while allowing them to interact while playing a fun and competitive game.

The fun-filled Pomerdoge game (Pomergame) allows gamers to use meme-inspired coins to customize their avatars and characters. The Pmerdoge team is also creating a collection of 7,777  NFTs that will be available to investors in the presale.

The exciting Pomerdoge ecosystem has caught the attention of industry experts who forecast that the ecosystem is positioned as the number one player in the gaming industry. According to Market Research, the worldwide blockchain gaming market might grow to $1,020 billion by 2032 and 3 billion people, giving Pomerdoge room for growth.

The remarkable prospects of Pomerdoge have caught the attention of investors who are supporting the presale, helping the project raise $2 million. POMD represents a good value with the price currently at $0.0115. It's only a matter of time before it sells out completely.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

#Binance Coin #BNB coin #BNB price #BNB token #Litecoin #Litecoin (LTC) #Litecoin network #Litecoin price #LTC #LTC coin #price of BNB #price of Litecoin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

2
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

3
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

5
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

6
Trending

72 snakes, including 17 king cobras, stuffed inside baggage on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

7
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

8
India

'Full-scale assault' on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

10
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...

G20 Summit begins with PM's welcome remarks; Modi addresses meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'

Time to walk together for global good, can triumph over trust deficit caused by war: PM Modi at G20

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exud...

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another Burail jail inmate caught with phone

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

Teen's gun hoax sends police into action in Old Delhi

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected