Breaking into the World of Sports Management: Trends and Opportunities for Students from the Global Leader in Sport Education

New Delhi (India), February 8: Deakin University, Australia, is a global leader in progressive, real-world sport education ranked number one in the world for sport science according to Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Sport Science Schools and Departments 2022 and sixth in the world for sport-related subjects according to the QS World University Rankings.

Let’s deep dive into trends and opportunities that can help students get a head-start in the business of sports.

Trends in the Global Sports Market

The global sports market grew from 486.61 billion USD in 2022 to 512.14 billion USD in 2023, showing a growth rate of 5.2% as per The Business Research Company and every country is busy amping up its sports industry.

In Australia, the years 2022-2032 are touted as the Golden Decade for Sports with the country anticipated to host 10 major global sporting events over the next 10 years such as Commonwealth Games 2026 and Olympics 2032, generating thousands of job opportunities for those interested in sport-related fields.

The sport industry in India is also on an upwards trajectory with an estimated growth rate of 12% p.a. and a projected 43.7 lakh headcount of human capital engagement as per FICCI Vision document 2022. In India the audiences’ sport consumption across media has moved beyond cricket to a variety of sports tennis, kabaddi, badminton and more.

Based on these statistics, it is safe to assume that both these sport loving nations will need a young, enthusiastic, and globally trained business professionals to underpin this multi-billion-dollar industry.

Career Opportunities in Sports Management

Sports management includes essential skills like directing, planning, organizing, budgeting, controlling, evaluating, and leading, required to manage a professional sports team, franchise, or athlete in the sports industry

A professional in this field needs more than a passion for sports, it is imperative for a professional to master the nuances of sports management and the organization and allied services related to sports to truly succeed in his/her role. There is a wide scope of career opportunities beyond just sports management, and also includes an international portfolio of athletic trainers and directors, coaches, marketing coordinators, merchandisers, therapists and more.

‘The rise of sport as a professional and viable business sector in India was a motivation for me to apply to Deakin University to study one of the world’s most reputable sport management courses,’ says Yash Pathak, Deakin University alumni who believes his newly minted degree combined with industry experience in Australia has prepared him well for the next stage of his career.

Get work-ready with a global sports management degree

Sport is a global career with transnational participation of teams in games, tournaments, campaigns, and management of players for both local and international leagues. It is a global field which requires a candidate to have international exposure and understand international best practices, sports management, health sciences, an sports laws, rules and regulations and more.

If a student wants to get in on the upcoming career and jobs opportunities boom in the field of sports, a global degree will give him/her a leg up on the competition. A degree in sport management can help in students to become sport professionals who can lead and support sport organisations in a range of activities.

Deakin University’s cutting-edge sport courses across graduate, post-graduate and research levels, allow students to specialise in a range of areas like sport management, coaching and development through applied sports science and clinical exercise physiology. Students can choose an area of specialization from a wide range of choices that include sport development, sport management, exercise and sport science, food and nutrition sciences, health sciences, health and physical education, nutrition and clinical exercise psychology.

Hritish Kakati, hailing from Ghaziabad in India and currently pursuing Bachelor of Business in Sports Management at Deakin University, says “If a person wishes to make a career in the business of sports, I recommend they consider studying at Deakin University. The industry exposure and internships that Deakin provides help develop strong relationships with international sporting organisations, athletes, and international leagues.”

Deakin University gives students hands-on learning through world-class sports facilities and extensive industry connections such as Australian Institute of Sport, Tennis Australia, and research partners such as Australian Football League (AFL) and Indian Premier League (Rajasthan Royals). It translates into relevant networking opportunities and stronger employment outcomes post-study.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.