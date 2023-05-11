Business Personality Sudha Reddy Steals The Limelight At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sudha Reddy, an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been making waves for the Indian diaspora on the global stage through her impeccable style, philanthropic spirit and savvy business endeavours. On Saturday, she made history by attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023. She was the first Indian personality to be invited for the event in 7 years with Priyanka Chopra making an appearance in 2016 and was the first Hyderabadi to ever be at the White House Correspondents Dinner. She caught everyone’s eye with her stunning emerald gown by Jenny Peckham, complemented by a Hermès Birkin handbag, Bulgari serpenti necklace, and an Hermès inspired headpiece.

Reddy, who is also the director of MEIL Group, makes time to attend such prestigious events from time to time and has previously been spotted at the Met Gala, Paris Haute Couture Week, Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition, and Ceremonial Service For The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire. Her work has earned her international acclaim and she has been empanelled into the family of Global Gifters of the Global Gift Foundation and felicitated with the Fashion 4 Development Philanthropy Award.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is a night dedicated to celebrating the efforts of journalists who work tirelessly to keep democracy alive.

Key public figures such as Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Kerry Washington, Kate Hudson, Lindsay Lohan, Steven Spielberg, Kendall Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Bradley Cooper, and Reese Witherspoon, have graced the event in the past. This year, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan were in attendance with Reddy and many other celebrities.

Reddy was seen mingling with the guests at the correspondent’s dinner and exchanging notes on current affairs and corporate governance. She also attended the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree and CBS After Party, where she was seen interacting with the Ambassador of Qatar, Ambassador of Iran, Ambassador of France, and other dignitaries. She had important conversations regarding social and economic issues with them whilst being seated prominently on the front row at the gala.

Reddy's philanthropic efforts are noteworthy and aim to empower women, promote education, and uplift underprivileged communities. Her extensive charity work includes a collaboration with Elizabeth Hurley to campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and working alongside American actress Eva Longaria to raise awareness about children suffering from chronic diseases at The Global Gift Gala.

Her presence at the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023 highlights her growing influence and impact as a representative for our country. Her unwavering commitment to social causes has made her a beacon of inspiration and put her on the map. She continues to use her influence and power to bring laurels to the country and uplift the ones in need. She is an unstoppable force and we are tuned in to see what she does next.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.