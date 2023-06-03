Caged Beasts, XRP, Polygon: best coins in alt season Alt season is approaching, and Caged Beasts, XRP and Polygon offer some of the best opportunities. The Best Coins for Alt Season: Caged Beasts, Ri

Analysts have been predicting the return of the crypto bull market, and excitement is brewing as the altcoin season approaches. This year, Caged Beasts ($BEASTS), Polygon (MATIC) and Ripple (XRP) are among some of the most exciting contenders for the best coins this alt season. With innovative features and utility, each of these coins offers valuable investment opportunities. Read on to find out more!

Polygon: Effortlessly Scaling Ethereum

Since its inception in 2017, Polygon has been on a mission to scale Ethereum while preserving its integrity and security. Its native currency, MATIC, an ERC-20 token, takes care of transaction fees and acts like a governance token on the platform. As the demand for scalable solutions in the DeFi realm increases, Polygon’s level 2 scaling solutions have made a big impression in the market.

Its user-friendly framework opens doors for new and existing projects, defying the boundaries of scalability. With a throughput of 65,000 transactions per second, Polygon has captured the attention of eager investors.

However, Polygon has faced a few hurdles this year. Recently, it lost a long-term support level, causing some concerns. But, for investors who look to buy the dip, this may be the perfect opportunity to buy low. Polygon also has plans to optimise its operations, aiming to slash its costs by 20%, which could bring more traction to the platform.

Ripple: Investors Anticipate the End of XRP vs SEC

In contrast to Polygon, XRP has been seeing a lot of activity over the past few days, with its address count reaching new heights. This could signal a bullish rally, and XRP is ready to soar. At its current price of around $0.5, analysts predict that it could reach $1, setting the stage for a price surge. Whales have also been accumulating substantial amounts of XRP over the past three weeks.

These influential market players indicate a bullish outlook, suggesting that XRP could steal the spotlight this year. The Ripple vs SEC case has also had the crypto community on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the outcome and its implications for the wider crypto market. As the outcome looks positive for Ripple, this could further help XRP’s price action.

Caged Beasts: A New Player Emerges in the Altcoin Market

The wider altcoin market has been conflicted, with Polygon dropping while XRP appears to be preparing for a rally. But there's a new player, Caged Beasts, that's currently garnering attention due to its intriguing features. This new project is all about community, transparency and decentralisation, and until the launch, the raised funds will be visibly locked away. Caged Beasts aims to tear apart the world of finance, offering a decentralised system with more freedom.

The project will thrive because of its community, with regular giveaways, rewards, and frequent engagement to be expected. Also, at each stage of the presale, a new caged beast is born, engaging the community with a new approach. The presale will start soon, and to ensure you don’t miss out on the latest updates and the opportunity to participate in the presale, you can register your email on the website for updates.

In the fierce battle of altcoins, Caged Beasts, Polygon and Ripple stand out as contenders with unique qualities. Whether you value the community focus of Caged Beasts, the scalability of Polygon or the excitement surrounding XRP’s potential rally, these coins are ready to make an impact.

For more about Caged Beasts

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.