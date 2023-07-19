Capitalize on These 3 Coins Before They 10x – Sui, Fantom, and Tradecurve

The crypto space is a dynamic and constantly evolving landscape. There are changes in market dynamics that can influence the value of cryptocurrencies. However, specific altcoins investors can buy to capitalize and get high ROI. The top 3 coins to get before they climb by 10x include Sui (SUI), Fantom (FTM), and Tradecurve (TCRV).

Summary

Sui has launched DeepBook, and it is expected to climb 10x in value

Fantom has already seen a price increase of 14.1% and can surge further

Tradecurve to climb 40% at Stage 5 and by 100x at launch

Sui (SUI) launches DeepBook

Sui's liquidity layer, known as DeepBook, launched on July 12. This DeepBook provides infrastructure that DeFi builders can use in order to gather liquidity. This makes Sui the easiest and most robust place for DeFi applications.

The Sui token traded at $0.678008 on July 13, 2023; it spiked by 5.6% in the past week and by 2.2% in the last 24 hours. Sui (SUI) is in the green zone; after its latest update, it can surge in value. According to a Sui token price prediction made by experts, Sui is expected to reach $0.91 by the end of 2023.

At the start of 2024, Sui could also surge past $1.16. This might be the next altcoin to 10x in value, but it's not alone. Aside from Sui, investors are eyeing Fantom (FTM) and Tradecurve (TCRV).

Fantom (FTM) Price Surged by 14.1%

The Fantom crypto also showcased exceptional growth with its green-zone entry, where in the past month alone, it surged by 14.1%. On July 13, Fantom traded at $0.295956. In the past 24 hours, the chart data showcases a surge in value by 7.8%.

According to the Fantom price prediction conducted by analysts, the cryptocurrency can spike to $0.37 by the end of the year. At the start of 2024, it can even go above $0.50. With this momentum in mind, Fantom (FTM) is yet another altcoin that can potentially climb 10x in value. But another cryptocurrency is also being considered alongside Fantom, and that's Tradecurve.

Tradecurve (TCRV) To Spike 40% in July.

Alongside Sui and Fantom, another cryptocurrency that can even be 100X in value is Tradecurve. By combining the best aspects of centralized and decentralized exchanges, the Tradecurve hybrid exchange can challenge the likes of Binance.

Its primary selling point is the removal of sing-up KYC and the opportunity to trade derivatives and crypto from a single account. In addition, there are features like negative balance protection, a VIP account system, and AI trading bots. The Tradecurve native token started at $0.010 and now trades at $0.018.

This indicates that an increase of 80% occurred. At the next stage, it will spike by 40%, and analysts are forecasting a climb in value by 100x at launch. Investors and traders will want to get TCRV before this spike in value, as the token also provides an additional level of utility. Holders of TCRV will access staking opportunities, discounts, and governance votes.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.