CertiK Freezes $160,000 Stolen In Rugpull, Signuptoken.com’s Referral Program Pulls In 6,000 Emails


The recent rogue insider “rug pull” at Merlin DEX has caused the zkSync-based decentralized exchange to bring blockchain security to the forefront. As a result, smart contract auditor CertiK has claimed to have blocked $160,000 from the stolen funds.

Merlin DEX is a decentralized exchange that operates on the zkSync protocol. The platform has recently been the center of a rogue insider “rug pull” that lost users $1.8 million.

This incident underscores the importance of blockchain security and the need for reliable platforms. In this article, we will compare two leading blockchain platforms: Binance and Ethereum, and analyze how Signuptoken.com is fitting in with the security needs of the crypto industry.

Binance: A Crypto Exchange That Holds Sway Over The Globe

Binance is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies. Binance was founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao and has since grown to become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally.

The platform supports various trading pairs, including fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto. Binance also offers a wide range of trading tools, including margin trading and futures trading.

Ethereum: A Haven For The Developer Community

Ethereum is a decentralized platform that allows the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications. Ethereum is powered by its native cryptocurrency, Ether, and allows developers to build blockchain applications.

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and has a strong developer community. The platform has been instrumental in the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Signuptoken.com: Saying Goodbye To Presales

Signuptoken.com is a new cryptocurrency that places a strong emphasis on wealth and community building.

Signuptoken.com has a no-presale mantra, which means that it is not open to the general public until it is ready for launch. This ensures that the platform is thoroughly tested before it is available to the public. All you need to do to become a part of the project is subscribe to them using your email address.

To ensure that the project can not be manipulated by fake sign-ups, the team behind Signuptoken.com has created a layer of security to verify the information submitted by the user. Moreover, the project will launch its ERC-20 tokens when it achieves one million sign-ups. As you may already know, ERC-20 is the standard protocol of Ethereum, a blockchain that is known for its security and ease of transaction.

Signuptoken.com also has a crypto referral program, which allows users to earn recognition on the website’s leaderboard by inviting their friends to join the platform.

The Last Say

Blockchain security is a major concern in the cryptocurrency industry, and the recent rogue insider “rug pulls” at Merlin DEX highlight the need for reliable and secure platforms. Binance and Ethereum are two of the leading blockchain platforms, setting the standard for blockchain security across the globe. 

Signuptoken.com is hosted on the Ethereum blockchain which is known for its security and its transparency. Additionally, the token’s no-presale mantra ensures that it is thoroughly tested before it is available to the public.

Earn your position on the leaderboard by inviting your friends to join the platform. If you haven't already, sign up now to experience the next big thing in cryptocurrency and benefit from the referral system by inviting your friends.

Sign up With Signuptoken.com:

Website: https://www.Signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

