 Chandigarh Welcomes Gautam Banerjee's Luxurious Jewellery Showcase at FaMa : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Chandigarh Welcomes Gautam Banerjee's Luxurious Jewellery Showcase at FaMa

Chandigarh Welcomes Gautam Banerjee's Luxurious Jewellery Showcase at FaMa

Chandigarh Welcomes Gautam Banerjee's Luxurious Jewellery Showcase at FaMa


Gautam Banerjee, a renowned name in the world of exquisite jewellery, is set to captivate Chandigarh with a stunning showcase of their timeless masterpieces at the prestigious FaMa event. Scheduled for the 9th and 10th of September, 2023, this grand exhibition will take place at the lavish JW Marriott, Chandigarh.

Gautam Banerjee's journey in the realm of jewellery crafting began over a decade and a half ago when it was co-founded by Gautam Banerjee and Archana Behede. Their vision was simple yet profound - to deliver jewellery of the highest quality, unparalleled design, and impeccable finishing. This vision soon transformed into a reality, and Gautam Banerjee established itself as a prominent name in the industry.

One of the notable recognitions received by the brand is the prestigious "The Best Designer Jewellery" award for four consecutive years, from 2016 to 2019, by Times Retail Icon, Pune. Over the years, Gautam Banerjee's exceptional jewellery has been exhibited across India and even in the United States. Today, the brand proudly boasts its own store at the Pavillion Mall in Pune.

Co-Founder, Gautam Banerjee, shared his vision for the brand, saying, "From the very beginning, we set out to create jewellery that transcends time and trends, pieces that become an integral part of our customers' stories. Our journey has been a labor of love, and our success is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our team. We believe that true luxury lies in the details, in the craftsmanship, and in the personal connection we forge with our clients. As we expand our presence, we remain committed to delivering the same level of excellence and innovation that has defined Gautam Banerjee Jewellery from the start."

Each jewellery collection under the Gautam Banerjee brand carries its distinct style, reflecting a particular facet, era, or theme. The brand is celebrated for its absolute elegance, characterized by unique stone cuts, design innovations, and luxurious settings that exude dramatic exuberance.

However, what truly sets Gautam Banerjee apart is its dedication to designing bespoke jewellery tailored to individual celebrations or personalities. It's the perfect destination for anyone aspiring to elevate their designer jewellery wardrobe with pieces that offer not just style and fashion but also the timeless quality to transcend trends.

While Gautam Banerjee has long been the jeweller of choice for global elite, their recent expansion endeavors aim to connect with more discerning women who appreciate life's finer aspects. The Gautam Banerjee store at the Pavilion Mall marks a significant step in this journey, providing a platform to recognize customers' aspirations and craft personalized pieces that resonate with their unique style.

As Gautam Banerjee extends its presence beyond Mumbai and Pune, the brand looks forward to enriching the lives of more individuals by offering a taste of true luxury. With their expanding footprint, they embrace new opportunities for growth while continuing to provide their signature blend of elegance and innovation.

Website: https://www.gautambanerjee.in/

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

2
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

3
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

4
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

5
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

6
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

7
Trending

160-kg woman falls from bed in Thane; disaster teams, fire brigade rush to heave her back

8
World

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

9
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

10
J & K

Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

India is hosting the G20 Summit in National Capital from Sep...

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

BJP retained Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhan...

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20

Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...

‘Full-scale assault’ on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

‘Full-scale assault’ on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

On India hosting the G20 Summit, Rahul said it was a 'good t...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held