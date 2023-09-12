 Commemorating Lala Jagat Narayan Ji: 13,512 Blood Donations in His Honor : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
Blood Donation camps organised in 8 states and three Union Territories 13,512 units of blood donated as a tribute to the founder of Punjab Kesari Group Lala Jagat Narayan Ji on his 42nd death anniversary on the 42nd death anniversary of the founder of Punjab Kesari Group and immortal martyr Lala Jagat Narayan Ji, over 155 blood donation camps were organised in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and the three Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh and Delhi NCR. During these camps donors broke all previous records and paid tribute to Lala ji by donating 13512 units of blood. These blood donation camps were organised with the active support of the readers of Punjab Kesari newspaper and Punjab Kesari Web TV.

The Punjab Kesari Group had started this campaign in 2017 to pay tribute to the martyrdom of Lala ji and in the first camp organized in 2017, 2574 units of blood were collected in Chandigarh. In 2018 4620 units of blood were collected, followed by 6066 units in 2019 and 5349 units in 2022. Blood donation camps could not be organized in 2020 and 2021 due to the Corona pandemic.

“Amar Shaheed Lala Jagat Narayan Ji had sacrificed his life to maintain the unity and integrity of the country and his sacrifice has not gone in vain. These blood donation camps are organised in the spirit of paying homage to his martyrdom as well as dedication to all the martyrs who laid down their lives for the unity of the country. I am grateful to all my readers and viewers who have contributed wholeheartedly to these camps,’’ states Abhijay Chopra, Director, Punjab Kesari Group.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

