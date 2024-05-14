 Companies Set New Standards for Luxury Accommodations at Kumbh Mela : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Companies Set New Standards for Luxury Accommodations at Kumbh Mela

Companies Set New Standards for Luxury Accommodations at Kumbh Mela

Companies Set New Standards for Luxury Accommodations at Kumbh Mela


The Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world, is usually associated with spirituality and culture. As companies try to find new ways to redefine indulgence through luxury accommodation, the ancient tradition is seeing a modern makeover. From luxury tents to specialised services, the companies aim to set a new bar for opulence in the spirituality of the Kumbh Mela.

Recently, the scene changed dramatically as luxury camps and lodges have sprouted up. The transformation of this area into a high-end luxury experience is a testament to the market for which such places are being built. For travellers looking for comfort, and for pilgrims who are seeking peace and spiritual elevation.

Luxury Amidst Tradition:

And in a major shift, several corporate giants have moved into the luxury  camps business at the Kumbh Mela. They offer a range of options that include camps to suites, all with the promise of an authentic-meets-modern experience. Luxury at the Kumbh Mela ranges from excellent tented camps to super-luxury suites

Setting the Standards:

The luxury segment is led by hospitality majors and big tent companies, Shivadya Camps is one of the leading luxury camp organisers at the Kumbh Mela. It describes its camps as a private, luxury, boutique retreat in the heart of the Kumbh Mela, featuring Swiss design tents that promise an infusion of modern comfort combined with the significance of traditional design. The company promises a touch of luxury in its spacious tents exquisitely decorated in rich fabrics, elaborate décor, and exclusive premium service.

Experiential Offerings:

Besides luxurious lodging, what companies are offering is curated experiences, in the sense of immersing in what they see as the spiritual vibe of the Kumbh Mela. Yoga and meditation classes, guided heritage walks, access to the most sacred rituals, all these experiences aim to enrich the guests’ immersive experience and not just allow them to learn about the cultural value of the Kumbh, but also a chance to experience a deep connection with the place.

Sustainability and Responsibility:

In keeping with the times, sustainability and responsible tourism are the primary focus of these luxury establishments, with companies pledging to use renewable energy sources, reducing their carbon footprint, along with schemes to help local communities through training and employment benefits from tourism.

The Allure of Exclusivity:

They are exclusive. So, whether it is by design or nature, the luxury camps at Kumbh Mela have a high occupancy rate, high levels of comfort, and service focused on each customer's individual needs. For the wealthy traveller looking to step away from the world, these exclusive outposts provide a retreat from the roar of the mela.

Cultural Immersion and Extravagance:

While the focus is on the indulgent, the firms are sensitive to surrounding the authenticity of the Kumbh Mela, and leverage this to sell the experience. Along with pampering, the packages encourage the guests to participate in rituals, meet craftspeople, and taste authentic food, thus balancing the ‘Otherness’ of experiencing the Kumbh Mela.

The Economic Growth:

Luxury accommodation at the Kumbh Mela not only caters to the elite traveller but also acts as a major economic boost for the region. High-spending tourists pour money into the local economy and create employment opportunities. The visibility of the luxury offerings also raises the profile of the Kumbh Mela on the world stage. It attracts people who wish to experience this combination of the spiritual and the luxurious.

As the Kumbh Mela slowly embraces the modern era, the arrival of five-star lodgings signifies a turning point in its storied history now spanning several millennia. By blending luxury and tradition with the buzz of responsible tourism, the companies are not only redefining the meaning of luxury but also opening up a portal to revitalisation on the sacred banks of the Ganges towards the spiritual heart of India. Where pilgrims and travellers have come to bathe and be blessed, enlightened on the banks of the Ganges and steeped in the vastness of faith, they are now being greeted by an even more opulent offering.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs bailable warrants against IAS officer, imposes Rs 10,000 cost

2
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

3
Punjab

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

4
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

5
Chandigarh

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in Chandigarh tricity

6
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

7
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

8
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

9
Comment

Lessons from a Himalayan village

10
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Excise 'scam': AAP to be made accused in money-laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

Excise 'scam': AAP to be made accused in money-laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

The ED's submission is made while opposing bail plea of form...

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station, al...

Indian staff member with the UN killed in Gaza

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

Col Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who took premature retirement fro...

1 dead, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old ...

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

SGPC employee dies by suicide

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in Chandigarh tricity

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Project Sarathi: NSS volunteers help manage patient rush at PGIMER

Empty vessels make much noise: Sanjay Tandon’s jibe at Manish Tewari

1 dead, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

4 hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threat email

Excise 'scam': AAP to be made accused in money-laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala BJP candidate Preneet Kaur files nomination papers, holds roadshow

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road