Demand For Golteum (GLTM) Grows Despite Binance Backing Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Memecoins are not new to the cryptocurrency market, but the common fate with many of these tokens is that their popularity dwindles after a while. So, investors are often left wondering if they can get a payday from these tokens before the attention of crypto investors turns elsewhere.

It is hardly surprising that Binance, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, has decided to back one of the new meme coins on the block, Shiba Inu (SHIB), in what we believe is a bid to give the token more credibility.

However, the only emerging token we can think of that provides a solution with long-term investment value is Golteum (GLTM), an asset-backed token with a reliable security system.

Plus, we seem not to be the only ones thinking in this direction, as since Golteum (GLTM) launched the second round of its presale activity, the demand for its native GLTM token has spiked, causing a rally on its ongoing presale.

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) A Good Crypto Investment?

Memecoins typically serve one purpose, to appeal to humor and provide market comic relief. It generally does not have utility, intrinsic value, or even a roadmap or operating team. Often, they are created as a nod to popular internet memes.

The lack of a roadmap for this category of cryptocurrencies poses a problem for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the fast-moving cryptocurrency market. While its present numbers and popularity are good, we are unsure what the future holds.

As such, we can only advise investors to do their due diligence in purchasing cryptocurrency tokens in the meme coin category. For returns on investments, better use cases, and functionality, we recommend moving to asset-based investments like what Golteum (GLTM) offers. Memecoins can then form a small fraction of the investment portfolio for entertainment purposes only.

Enter the Future With Golteum (GLTM) for $0.012

Goltem (GLTM) has a primary mission, to bridge the gap between real-life precious assets and the possibilities available on the blockchain. In order to do this, the multi-asset Web3 trading platform leverages precious metals investment accessibility to users.

This trade secret easily makes Golteum (GLTM) the token of choice for investors looking to navigate the cryptocurrency market while having total control of their assets and the underlying precious metals stored in vaults. With Golteum (GLTM), investors can fully explore the world of tokenized asset investments, which the Boston Consulting Group predicts will be worth $16 trillion by 2030.

This tokenization involves creating digital copies of precious assets on the blockchain. Holders of these tokens can then use them to facilitate transactions, loan collateral, or even as a store of value.

With Golteum (GLTM), there is better transparency and security as each token's ownership and transaction history go into a decentralized ledger that no one can control or edit. To further boost its security features, Golteum (GLTM) has secured some tier-1 partnerships and early adopters can expect some exciting announcements soon.

All its team members have been doxxed by Certik by KYC and earned silver badges. This supports the team’s commitment to transparency, further boosting investors' confidence in the new project.

For $0.012, investors can join the ongoing round of the Golteum (GLTM) presale and gain huge financial returns. If the numbers from the first presale round are anything to go by, we can expect this second round to sell out in no time. And with a price increase imminent on the next round, this is your best chance to secure some margin for profit.

We believe that the $0.012 pegged on each GLTM unit is an overly discounted price for the immense benefits open to holders of this token. Expert analysts estimate that once this token gets listed on major exchanges, its price may jump to $5, resulting in overwhelming returns for early investors.

So, the best time to join the Golteum presale is now and claim the ongoing 15% bonus offer while it lasts! For more information about the GLTM Presale:

