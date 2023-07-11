 Dogecoin Investors Look To Benefit From Golteum's Presale Success : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Dogecoin Investors Look To Benefit From Golteum's Presale Success

Dogecoin Investors Look To Benefit From Golteum's Presale Success

Dogecoin Investors Look To Benefit From Golteum's Presale Success


Like most meme coin traders, Dogecoin investors have a soft spot for trends and headline-worthy price movements. And as expected, they're always looking for the next big fish. 

So, it is no surprise that when news of Golteum's (GLTM) presale success hit the market, Dogecoin investors reacted accordingly.

Selling off 32.5 million tokens in 48 hours says a lot about a token's potential, so why Dogecoin investors jump on Golteum's ongoing presale in droves is understandable.

Analysts are also backing the new token because of its unique use case of making tokenized precious metals accessible to everyone.

 We will look at the growth of DOGE and what Golteum's emergence could spell for the meme coin.

>>> BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW<<<

Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnessing One of Its Best Rallies

Dogecoin is one of the leading meme coin projects today and is enjoying an outstanding period.

DOGE faced some questions about its viability when it was introduced. Still, it has worked to the top after a major push on social media by celebrities, including Elon Musk.

But amid this Dogecoin rally, some investors are attracted to the noise Golteum makes during its blazing presales run.

They are looking at Golteum as the next big thing and considering switching their DOGE portfolios.

Golteum provides a safer investment with better returns, especially considering that the Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the market value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030.

Golteum's Presales Are Setting It Apart As The Next Big Project

Golteum (GLTM) is a multi-asset Web3 platform that stands out as a project with a reliable store of value: precious metals.

 It uses blockchain technology to streamline access to precious metals and introduces the benefits of a cost-effective and secure buying experience.

One of them is its hedge against inflation, as Golteum gives investors the power to safeguard their wealth by providing direct access to these valuable assets more efficiently and transparently.

Also, Golteum takes on the volatility issue by allowing diversified portfolios. You and other investors are given reliable alternatives to trade within the crypto market.

Additionally, Golteum ensures that precious metals are available and can be traded in the real world.

This brings a sense of security and gives investors the confidence that their holdings are actual and backed by physical metals.

Still on security and transparency, the team behind Golteum is well trusted as all six of them have been awarded Certik silver KYC badges. And their smart contract is audited and certified to be safe and secure.

Get Involved In GLTM Presales

You can be part of the early bird investors as the GLTM presales are just entering the second phase. Each token sells at $0.012, an enticingly low price well below its market value.

Plus, you get a 15% bonus if you invest now, as experts predict GLTM to have a future price increase of up to $5.

For more information about the GLTM Presale:

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE

TELEGRAM

TWITTER

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

2
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

3
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

4
Himachal

37 killed in 2 days as heavy rains batter north India; Army, NDRF teams step in for rescue ops

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opens for traffic; was blocked due to landslide near Parwanoo

7
Punjab

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

8
Punjab

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

9
Punjab

As rains pour trouble in Kharar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar make a visit

10
Business

Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta's joint venture to make chips

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana, authorities step up relief efforts

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi ...

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Breaches at two points in Dhussi Bundh in Shahkot lead to fl...

Sunil Jakhar says Punjab BJP must shed ‘junior ally’ tag, Rupani says will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

Punjab affairs incharge Vijay Rupani says the party will con...

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

The deceased have been identified as Bhagomajra resident Har...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Two-day police remand for Punjab ex-Dy CM OP Soni in DA case

Akal Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

SC won’t stay ordinance giving L-G wider powers

Supreme Court won't stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving Lieutenant Governor wider powers

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Jalandhar: Veggie prices skyrocket

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern