Earn Passive Income with Crypto: Caged Beasts Referral Scheme vs Avalanche and Polkadot's Liquidity Pools

Passive income is often seen as a privilege for those with valuable assets like a portfolio of properties they rent out. Also, the promises for passive income for the less privileged are often seen as 'not valuable enough', and grouped up with empty promises and faulty sales pitches that sell you an unattainable goal.

The Crypto sphere has been opening up avenues for passive income that are inclusive, valuable and attainable, becoming a go-to opportunity for passive income for the masses, but where to start? Navigating the cryptocurrencies can be a nightmare, with dozens of Dogecoin 'clones' and rug pull schemes plaguing the marketplace. However, Polkadot, Avalanche and an up-and-coming meme coin, 'Caged Beast', are positioned to be the best passive income cryptos in 2023—but which is the most valuable and secure?

Polkadot's Passive Income Ecosystem

With ambitions to become 'The Decentralised Web of The Future', it's only granted that Polkadot's layer-0 metaprotocol platform will support networks, cryptocurrencies and DApps made to earn you money.

When it comes to staking options, Polkadot goes unmatched, as the platform gives investors the tools to stake their crypto for other crypto, despite whether they are from different blockchain networks or not.

Liquidity pools on Polkadot are sourced from the platform's diverse ecosystem of DApps, DEXs, order books and cryptos, including Polkaswap, Manta Network, HydraDX, Zenlink and Acala. With liquidity pools on Polkadot, investors will have a smooth and quick trading experience with a steady flow of buyers and sellers.

With Polkadot's liquidity pools’ high activity, staking is in demand. Investors that stake their crypto will passively make money from every transaction fee made on their staked crypto. Making staking with Polkadot a great way to lock your crypto away while making money from it passively.

[BRAND DEPENDENT - Insert 1st BUTTON hyperlink here - these can be found in the Google Drive]

Avalanche's Trader Joe

As a new layer-1 blockchain network that launched in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) has a lot to prove when going against the competition made up of Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL).

While Avalanche might not have faster transaction speeds compared to Solana, it does have higher staking payouts, with AVAX averaging an 8.55% yearly payout compared to SOL's 5.5% yearly payout.

Avalanche uses its DeFi exchange platform Trader Joe for users to token swap, yield farm, stake, borrow and lend crypto, including an NFT marketplace. To make passive money using Trader Joe, users are actively rewarded JOE tokens by providing liquidity to the platform through staking crypto. With AVAX’s high staking payouts, Trader Joe has become a popular destination to passively earn JOE that can be traded for other currencies.

Caged Beasts Referral Scheme Making it The Next Big Meme Coin Investment

Offering something new to the table for a crypto passive income other than staking is Caged Beasts, with its unique referral scheme, where BEASTS owners can generate their own referral codes to share with the world, and whoever uses their referral code, allows the referral creator to receive a 20% reward bonus in popular crypto such as ETH of USDT that's directly deposited in the wallet to then spend! Additionally, individuals who use someone else's referral code also receive a 20% bonus in BEAST tokens.

Caged Beasts is receiving a lot of traction despite being in its infancy in presales, not only because of its unique passive income opportunity, but as a crypto with a fictional story to set the narrative behind Caged Beasts with in-depth lore that the community can latch on to with a sentimental connection.

[BRAND DEPENDENT - Insert 2nd BUTTON hyperlink here - these can be found in the Google Drive]

Conclusion: Finding a Risk-Free Crypto Passive Income

The key flaw to staking is the high slippage caused by low liquidity. Many scenarios can cause a liquidity pool to drain, such as a crypto drastically losing value in a short amount of time, which is common with crypto. Low liquidity can cause investors to lose their passive income from staking rewards, becoming collateral damage as the investors’ crypto has also lost its value.

This is the issue with making passive income by risking your assets. Caged Beasts provides a solution to earn passive income without risking your assets. In fact, earning passive income with Caged Beasts is ethically fulfilling and sentimental, as you are rewarded with money by growing a crypto and its community that you support.

Caged Beasts

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.