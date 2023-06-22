 Earn Passive Income with Crypto: Caged Beasts Referral Scheme vs Avalanche and Polkadot's Liquidity Pools : The Tribune India

Earn Passive Income with Crypto: Caged Beasts Referral Scheme vs Avalanche and Polkadot's Liquidity Pools

Earn Passive Income with Crypto: Caged Beasts Referral Scheme vs Avalanche and Polkadot's Liquidity Pools


Passive income is often seen as a privilege for those with valuable assets like a portfolio of properties they rent out. Also, the promises for passive income for the less privileged are often seen as 'not valuable enough', and grouped up with empty promises and faulty sales pitches that sell you an unattainable goal.

The Crypto sphere has been opening up avenues for passive income that are inclusive, valuable and attainable, becoming a go-to opportunity for passive income for the masses, but where to start? Navigating the cryptocurrencies can be a nightmare, with dozens of Dogecoin 'clones' and rug pull schemes plaguing the marketplace. However, Polkadot, Avalanche and an up-and-coming meme coin, 'Caged Beast', are positioned to be the best passive income cryptos in 2023—but which is the most valuable and secure?

Polkadot's Passive Income Ecosystem

With ambitions to become 'The Decentralised Web of The Future', it's only granted that Polkadot's layer-0 metaprotocol platform will support networks, cryptocurrencies and DApps made to earn you money.

When it comes to staking options, Polkadot goes unmatched, as the platform gives investors the tools to stake their crypto for other crypto, despite whether they are from different blockchain networks or not.

Liquidity pools on Polkadot are sourced from the platform's diverse ecosystem of DApps, DEXs, order books and cryptos, including Polkaswap, Manta Network, HydraDX, Zenlink and Acala. With liquidity pools on Polkadot, investors will have a smooth and quick trading experience with a steady flow of buyers and sellers.

With Polkadot's liquidity pools’ high activity, staking is in demand. Investors that stake their crypto will passively make money from every transaction fee made on their staked crypto. Making staking with Polkadot a great way to lock your crypto away while making money from it passively.

[BRAND DEPENDENT - Insert 1st BUTTON hyperlink here - these can be found in the Google Drive]

Avalanche's Trader Joe

As a new layer-1 blockchain network that launched in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) has a lot to prove when going against the competition made up of Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL).

While Avalanche might not have faster transaction speeds compared to Solana, it does have higher staking payouts, with AVAX averaging an 8.55% yearly payout compared to SOL's 5.5% yearly payout.

Avalanche uses its DeFi exchange platform Trader Joe for users to token swap, yield farm, stake, borrow and lend crypto, including an NFT marketplace. To make passive money using Trader Joe, users are actively rewarded JOE tokens by providing liquidity to the platform through staking crypto. With AVAX’s high staking payouts, Trader Joe has become a popular destination to passively earn JOE that can be traded for other currencies.

Caged Beasts Referral Scheme Making it The Next Big Meme Coin Investment

Offering something new to the table for a crypto passive income other than staking is Caged Beasts, with its unique referral scheme, where BEASTS owners can generate their own referral codes to share with the world, and whoever uses their referral code, allows the referral creator to receive a 20% reward bonus in popular crypto such as ETH of USDT that's directly deposited in the wallet to then spend! Additionally, individuals who use someone else's referral code also receive a 20% bonus in BEAST tokens.

Caged Beasts is receiving a lot of traction despite being in its infancy in presales, not only because of its unique passive income opportunity, but as a crypto with a fictional story to set the narrative behind Caged Beasts with in-depth lore that the community can latch on to with a sentimental connection.

[BRAND DEPENDENT - Insert 2nd BUTTON hyperlink here - these can be found in the Google Drive]

Conclusion: Finding a Risk-Free Crypto Passive Income

The key flaw to staking is the high slippage caused by low liquidity. Many scenarios can cause a liquidity pool to drain, such as a crypto drastically losing value in a short amount of time, which is common with crypto. Low liquidity can cause investors to lose their passive income from staking rewards, becoming collateral damage as the investors’ crypto has also lost its value.

This is the issue with making passive income by risking your assets. Caged Beasts provides a solution to earn passive income without risking your assets. In fact, earning passive income with Caged Beasts is ethically fulfilling and sentimental, as you are rewarded with money by growing a crypto and its community that you support.

Caged Beasts

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

2
Punjab

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

3
Pollywood

Honey Singh gets death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, seeks security from Delhi Police

4
Nation

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

5
Punjab

Will check validity of 4 Bills: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

6
Punjab

Protest over list of ‘tainted’: Punjab tehsildars go on mass leave, revenue work hit

7
Punjab

Land acquisition scam: Punjab VB arrests Kharar Horticulture Development Officer

8
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

9
Haryana

Chandigarh cop among 4 held for liquor smuggling

10
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with US President Biden before high-level talks: White House

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

The two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educatio...

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed hope that the Congress would cle...

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

The pact is significant as India has been sourcing its milit...

Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on White House State dinner menu for PM Modi

Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on White House State dinner menu for PM Modi

First Lady Jill Biden says she has asked Chef Nina Curtis to...

Yeats’ Upanishads, Ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi’s gifts to Biden, lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

The second gift is inspired by President Biden’s well known ...


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16, Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road in Mohali

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Rain in parts of Delhi, pleasant weather likely till middle of next week

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar is new DERC chief

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Punjab Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City Patiala

SAD (A) observes 'Gatka Day'

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities