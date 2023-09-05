Elite Five: The Best Cryptos to Track for September 2023

With the number of crypto projects vying for investors’ attention growing daily, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to separate the wheat from the chaff and find genuine value.

Finding the best crypto projects is not an exact science and certainly needs more insight than a deck of tarot cards. Thankfully, experts are on hand to do the hard work and sift through the endless number of projects to find those that offer genuine value.

As we move into September 2023, those projects offering solid fundamentals, a unique use case, and technical innovation stand out as the best crypto projects to track. Here’s a list of the five best crypto picks for September this year:

Shiba Memu

Chancer

AltSignals

Metacafe

Avalanche

What is Shiba Memu?

Shiba Memu is one of the next generation of meme coins making early inroads due to its use of artificial intelligence to add significant value to coin holders.

By harnessing the power of AI tech to create and adjust marketing strategies, Shiba Memu autonomously promotes itself online and assesses investor sentiment.

With agility and flexibility, Shiba Memu is a meme coin that packs plenty of bite and is sure to stay at the head of the pack, continuing to grow.

Why is Shiba Memu a good investment?

Innovation is one of the critical pillars of any promising crypto investment, and Shiba Memu has that in spades. Its fusion of AI technologies, such as sentiment analysis, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning, with the blockchain makes it a crypto pioneer.

Users with the SHMU token can observe the platform’s online interactions via the interactive AI-powered dashboard while being able to offer feedback and suggestions. This community-led approach and inherent utility make Shiba Memu stand head and shoulders above other meme coins on the market.

Now In the last half of its presale, investors can make instant returns with fixed daily price increases of $0.000225 — which will take the token from a starting point of $0.011125 to $0.0379 throughout the ICO, which was recently extended to give new fans a chance to see an impressive ROI. After Shiba Memu’s presale finishes at the end of October, SHMU will launch on BitMart and, subsequently, other centralized and decentralized exchanges where the value should rise significantly.

What is Chancer?

Chancer already has investors racing with anticipation as it brings the world’s first decentralized online betting model to the market, giving punters a unique opportunity to take control of their betting experience and experience the thrill of the win. By removing the need for a biased centralized body controlling markets and odds, Chancer is ripping up the online betting rule book.

Why is Chancer a good investment?

The native CHANCER token powers the Chancer ecosystem, allowing users to create markets, lay bets, and collect their winnings when successful. With colossal growth in online betting expected by 2030, Chancer has a great chance to innovate and grab a massive market share.

Chancer’s presale has already attracted several disenfranchised online betting fans with its unique peer-to-peer (P2P) approach. And if that wasn’t enough, it is enticing new investors with a series of outstanding giveaways during its ICO, beginning with its $100k token giveaway!

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals decided to dip into the crypto token market this year, six years after it launched its online trading signals platform. With the foundation of a hugely successful existing offering, AltSignals is developing a cocktail of AI and blockchain to improve its average win rate from 64% to over 80% with ActualizeAI, its new, improved AI trading stack.

Why is AltSignals a good investment?

Powered by its native ASI token, AltSignals is currently in its ICO stage. Once the platform goes live, ASI will unlock enormous user benefits, from lifetime access to ActualizeAI and, for investors with more than 50,000 tokens, a special NFT pass to the AI Members Club.

As it becomes a standard bearer in the crypto sector for its pioneering use of several exciting AI technologies in the blockchain space, there is a vast potential for enormous growth in the value of the ASI token over the coming months and years.

What is Metacade?

Metacafe has erupted onto the lucrative GameFi scene in a blaze of glory following its successful presale earlier this year. It's an innovative platform in the P2E gaming world with plans to host a multi-game experience with the world’s first virtual crypto arcade. With unparalleled earning potential through Metacade’s play-to-earn capability and other innovative schemes, Metacade is a gaming platform with enormous potential.

Why is Metacade a good investment?

Metacade is beautifully set to profit from the growth in the GameFi sector thanks to the opportunities provided with the MCADE token. With the extensive and multi-layered utility, alongside pioneering Web3 initiatives, such as promoting innovation from within, Metacade is expected to grow exponentially in the long term.

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche, powered by its native AVAX token, is a layer-1 blockchain that has quickly established itself as a leader in flexible blockchain solutions. Offering scalability and speed that puts Ethereum and Bitcoin in the shade and a seamless consensus protocol, Avalanche is increasingly becoming the blockchain of choice for decentralized finance (DeFI) solutions.

Why is Avalanche a good investment?

The AVAX token unlocks the value of Avalanche’s ecosystem by underpinning its excellent functionality. As well as ensuring the platform’s security, AVAX can also be staked to provide liquidity. Avalanche has smart contracts and a respectable TPS rate because of speedy block finality.

For developers seeking agility, flexibility, and scalability from their blockchain providers, Avalanche’s outstanding proposition looks set to grow long beyond the end of 2023.

Several projects have a valid claim for inclusion in the list of the best cryptos to buy in September 2023. However, the five listed here combine market-leading value propositions, unique functionality, solid fundamentals, and enormous opportunities for growth.

With a bull market expected in 2024-2025, investing in these five best crypto projects could be one of the most intelligent investment decisions anyone can make.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.