Empowering Aspirants: O2 IAS Academy's Tech-Driven & student-centric Approach  Revolutionises UPSC Exam Preparation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, India, May 16, 2024: The UPSC Civil Services Exam, or UPSC CSE, is a gateway to the nation’s prestigious careers, including becoming an IAS, IPS, IFS, or a high-ranking officer working directly as part of the Central Government of India.

In this highly competitive exam, with the right and extremely student-friendly approach offered by O2 IAS Academy, 14 students were able to crack the UPSC 2023 Exam. Out of these 14 classroom students, Dr. Ritika Aima and Ayushi Pardhan succeeded in securing AIR 33 and 36 respectively. This proves that no matter how tough the exam is, it can be cracked with the right strategy.

That’s why, in 2014, realising the importance of strategic planning and expert guidance in the UPSC Exam, Professor K. S. Sandhu founded O2 IAS Academy and designed the most extensive foundation course for the UPSC exam. With the help of this course, over the last 10 years, more than 200 students were able to achieve their dream rank in UPSC.

Redefining UPSC IAS Preparation with O2 IAS Academy’s Technology & Student-Centric Approach

When it comes to preparing for the UPSC Exam, understanding the problems faced by aspirants is the primary goal of the teachers and the tech team at O2 IAS Academy. With extensive teaching experience, the mentors identify the issues every UPSC aspirant encounters.

The solution for each problem is as stated below:

Lack of Guidance: Considering the vast and diverse syllabus of the UPSC Exam, every student comes up with a lot of doubts and moments where they feel demotivated. At this stage, all they require is someone to guide them. To help students, teachers at O2IAS Academy came up with a unique solution: personal mentorship. Every student enrolled in the UPSC Foundation Course at O2 gets access to expert teacher as a personal mentor. Students can have a weekly call with their personal mentors to clear doubts, make study plans, and develop preparation strategies. Not Able to Manage Preparation with Job: Working professionals who want to excel in their career and give their career a new chance by cracking the UPSC Exam are not able to manage preparation with their job because most of the classes from every coaching occur during their working hours. On realising this problem, O2IAS Academy came out with a special batch for working professionals where top teachers conduct regular classes in the late evening via the academy's mobile application. Large Batch Sizes: Most aspirants are unable to share their doubts in class and even unable to get attention from their teachers because the batch size is too large. Considering this issue, O2IAS Academy has small batch sizes in which they provide 1:1 doubt sessions with teachers and give personalised attention to each student. Regular Evaluation of Tests: Besides sitting for tests, a student also wants a proper evaluation of the tests they take at the earliest possible. To make this efficient for students, the O2IAS Academy app has a unique feature of an AI performance evaluator. The AI evaluates each test taken by students and generates a personalised report highlighting their weaknesses and strengths. Access Classes Anywhere: It has always been easy for the students in Chandigarh to access classes. Realising that students in remote areas also need quality mentorship from O2IAS Academy, the academy came up with a mobile application through which students can attend live classes from anywhere without lag in a seamless manner. In case any students miss the class, there is a recording for every class available in the app. 3-Year Validity for Every Foundation Course: Civil service preparation is a marathon; sometimes it can take more than a single attempt to crack the exam, and the founders don’t want the students to invest again in coaching. That’s why the academy offers a 3-year validity for every foundation course.

There are many more problems, and for each one, there is a solution at O2IAS Academy, to make the preparation easy and smooth for every one of the students. Shaping Better Students with Extracurricular Activities

At O2 IAS Academy, the tutors conduct weekly personality development classes, regular debates, group discussions, and extracurricular activities where students get to explore more than theoretical knowledge. They get to build their opinions, communication skills, and find a path to share their knowledge. These classes are conducted by professional mentors who have been training aspirants for UPSC interviews for over a decade. These classes are available to every student enrolled in the Integrated UPSC Foundation Course.

Best Offline Classroom Experience in Chandigarh With small batch sizes, technology-driven classrooms, and a special library with access to all essential UPSC books, along with many more features, O2IAS Academy offers the best offline class experience in Chandigarh. What makes the Integrated UPSC course special is that even if students are enrolled in the offline batch, they get access to all the class recordings in the app. They can also watch live classes online if they are travelling or unable to attend the offline class by any means, making it very convenient for the students.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

