Exclusive 1 Million subscribers to Bikash Chetry on his YouTube Channel ‘I Love Travel and Food’

The unwavering one million subscribers to the famous YouTube channel ‘I love Travel and Food’ by Bikash Chetry, a famous Assamese travel Vlogger is making social media go crazy!

Bikash Chetry belongs to Assam and has a unique style of greeting his audience. He starts with ‘Hi, Hello, Namaskar...’ that attracts and wins the hearts of millions.

Bikash’s channel ‘I Love Travel and Food’ is the perfect ingredient to be a viral hit on YouTube. Presently gaining the reach of one million subscribers, Bikash expressing his views says, “I am overwhelmed and feel grateful for showering love and support to my channel. It’s a true blessing for me and my work, and I promise to give more creative content this year!”

Talking about his channel, I love Travel and Food highlights various travel destinations, rich cultures, and delicious delicacies of that place. “I was always a food lover and traveler. I love to explore new destinations and love to capture the beauty of nature, explore different cultures and taste the flavorful food of that specific place. My channel is wholly dedicated to travel. I post my trip Vlogs and everything I explore about the city. In addition, I am an adventurous person and an avid Moto Vlogger. I like to share my thrilling journey experiences with my audiences, and they love it too!”

Let us tell you, Bikash Chetry is the first regional Vlogger to release a song on YouTube ‘Jatra Song’ ft. Neel Akash. Bikash collaborated with one of the legends of North East India, Neel Akash to make this song for his channel about his travel journey so far. To our wonders, the song garnered 1 million+ view in a week making it a viral hit on YouTube. The lyrics of the song are mind-blowing, and the voice of Neel Akash is supremely melodious justifying the zest of the travel journey of Bikash Chetry!

Speaking more of his futuristic plans, Bikash says, “I am planning some exotic solo trips across India in 2023 to grow my audience and also to give unique content to watch. I have recently bought an old school 4*4 Gypsy for off-road traveling, and I have planned to cover most of the beautiful off-road locations across India.”