 FD becoming more attractive for senior citizens - Know why? : The Tribune India

FD becoming more attractive for senior citizens - Know why?

FD becoming more attractive for senior citizens - Know why?


New Delhi, January 17: As a senior citizen, parking your retirement savings in stable and secure instruments is crucial. This helps build a substantial corpus to fund your post-retirement expenses or simply stay financially stable. While there are many reliable options, fixed deposits are definitely among the best. 

 

This is because of their secured returns and attractive interest rates for senior citizens. With the recent repo rate hike by the RBI, there is a considerable increase in the senior citizen FD rates too. As a senior citizen, you can even earn up to 8.15% p.a., and these rates over the long term can lead to significant earnings. 

 

It is one of the many reasons why senior citizens bank on FDs to secure their golden years.   To know about the other factors that make the FD an attractive choice for such investors, read on.

 

Enjoy flexible monthly or quarterly payouts

As a senior citizen, you may require a regular income source after retirement. Investing in a non-cumulative FD can provide monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual payouts based on what you choose.

 

This way, you can earn flexible payouts at predetermined senior citizen FD rates. Once you decide the mode of interest payout that best suits your requirements, all you need to do is lock in your savings for a specific timeline. 

 

Apart from these regular payouts, there is also an option to accumulate your interest earnings and enjoy the benefit of interest compounding. This is applicable for the cumulative FD type, where your interest is compounded annually and paid at maturity, along with the principal amount. 

 

Note that the payout type you choose will largely dictate your earnings. Based on your requirements, choose your preferred payout mode. For a better understanding of flexible payouts, consider an investment of Rs 5 Lakhs using the non-cumulative payout mode for a tenor of 36 months.

 

Tenor (in months)         Senior Citizen FD rates (% p.a.)           Maturity amount          Monthly payout

36                                  7.49%                                                    Rs 6,12,350                    Rs 3,120

 

When you choose a cumulative payout option for the same investment of Rs 5 Lakhs, the senior citizen FD rates will increase, as will the payout amount. Take a look at the table below to understand this better.

 

Tenor (in months)            Senior Citizen FD rates (% p.a.)             Maturity amount        

36                                                    7.75%                                       Rs 6,25,492

 

Based on the data, it is clear that the cumulative FD is the better choice if you are looking to maximise your earnings. On the other hand, regular payouts are an option to consider as well as these can help manage your monthly expenses. 

 

Get higher FD rates

When investing your corpus in any scheme, the interest rate is crucial in generating maximum returns. As a senior citizen, you get higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the rates offered to non-senior citizen investors. 

 

You can get up to 0.25%-1% higher rates, based on the issuer, and this difference is quite notable with longer investments. To better understand your options, check the table below to understand senior citizen FD rates offered by a few issuers.

 

Issuer                                    Senior citizen FD rates

Bajaj Finance                          7.95% p.a.

PNB Housing Finance            7.80% p.a.

Mahindra Finance                  7.75% p.a.

State Bank of India                6.90% p.a.

Axis Bank                              7.25% p.a.

ICICI Bank                            7.10% p.a.

 

Disclaimer: The mentioned interest rates are subject to change as per the issuer’s policies. 

 

After a thorough analysis of the prevailing senior citizen FD rates, you can invest your savings in a plan that provides maximum returns.

 

While FDs can help grow your corpus, there are also similar reliable schemes offered by the Indian Post Office. One such investment plan, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, is designed to cater to the needs of the elderly population. With the help of this scheme, you can enjoy regular income flow post-retirement. 

 

In a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, you get quarterly returns. With an attractive interest rate of 7.6% p.a., this is a safe and reliable scheme similar to an FD. 

 

However, in a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, you must lock in your corpus for 5 years. For many, the loss of liquidity can prove quite troublesome, making this option unviable. 

 

Ease of managing and monitoring FD transactions

One of the main reasons why senior citizens prefer FDs is the ease of booking and managing an FD. As a senior citizen, you can book an FD online from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is fill out a form on the issuer’s website and transfer the amount you plan to invest. 

 

That’s all it takes to book an FD. Alternatively, you can visit the branch to complete the offline FD booking process. Unlike any other investments, FDs do not require constant monitoring. This is exactly why FDs are a popular choice among senior citizens. 

Simply, lock in your funds for a chosen tenor and enjoy the applicable interest rate all throughout. With many FD benefits for senior citizens, choose an issuer offering the best senior citizen FD rates. Doing so ensures that you get the returns you want.  

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

3
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

4
Haryana

Private schools open despite cold wave, Gurugram admn issues warning

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

7
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

8
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

9
Punjab

Four Punjab govt depts owe Rs 2,400 crore to PSPCL

10
Chandigarh

Reprieve expected from fog in Chandigarh till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Top News

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Liquor factory had run into controversy after villagers alle...

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series ...

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says BJP will win bigger mandate than 2019

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019

Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda

Five samples of cough syrup manufactured by Baddi-based Maiden pharma declared substandard

Five samples of cough syrup manufactured by Baddi-based Maiden pharma declared substandard

Question mark on quality of drugs manufactured in the said u...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh mayor

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Mohali: Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

'Who is LG': Elected governments are not allowed to function, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

'Who is L-G; elected govts are not allowed to function', says Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Delhi-Centre services row: Difficult to accept that federalism does not apply to UT, observes SC

Man shot at and looted by bike-borne assailants in Delhi; horrifying video goes viral

Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso collapse: CBI takes over probe, registers FIR against developer

Delhi hit-and-drag case: Murder charges slapped against 6 accused

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Punjabi University’s two contractual teachers climb rooftop seeking regularisation of jobs

Punjabi University’s two contractual teachers climb on rooftop seeking regularisation of jobs

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

Four years on, Dera Bassi cop awarded life term for murder of Patiala resident

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district