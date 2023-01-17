FD becoming more attractive for senior citizens - Know why?

New Delhi, January 17: As a senior citizen, parking your retirement savings in stable and secure instruments is crucial. This helps build a substantial corpus to fund your post-retirement expenses or simply stay financially stable. While there are many reliable options, fixed deposits are definitely among the best.

This is because of their secured returns and attractive interest rates for senior citizens. With the recent repo rate hike by the RBI, there is a considerable increase in the senior citizen FD rates too. As a senior citizen, you can even earn up to 8.15% p.a., and these rates over the long term can lead to significant earnings.

It is one of the many reasons why senior citizens bank on FDs to secure their golden years. To know about the other factors that make the FD an attractive choice for such investors, read on.

Enjoy flexible monthly or quarterly payouts

As a senior citizen, you may require a regular income source after retirement. Investing in a non-cumulative FD can provide monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual payouts based on what you choose.

This way, you can earn flexible payouts at predetermined senior citizen FD rates. Once you decide the mode of interest payout that best suits your requirements, all you need to do is lock in your savings for a specific timeline.

Apart from these regular payouts, there is also an option to accumulate your interest earnings and enjoy the benefit of interest compounding. This is applicable for the cumulative FD type, where your interest is compounded annually and paid at maturity, along with the principal amount.

Note that the payout type you choose will largely dictate your earnings. Based on your requirements, choose your preferred payout mode. For a better understanding of flexible payouts, consider an investment of Rs 5 Lakhs using the non-cumulative payout mode for a tenor of 36 months.

Tenor (in months) Senior Citizen FD rates (% p.a.) Maturity amount Monthly payout

36 7.49% Rs 6,12,350 Rs 3,120

When you choose a cumulative payout option for the same investment of Rs 5 Lakhs, the senior citizen FD rates will increase, as will the payout amount. Take a look at the table below to understand this better.

Tenor (in months) Senior Citizen FD rates (% p.a.) Maturity amount

36 7.75% Rs 6,25,492

Based on the data, it is clear that the cumulative FD is the better choice if you are looking to maximise your earnings. On the other hand, regular payouts are an option to consider as well as these can help manage your monthly expenses.

Get higher FD rates

When investing your corpus in any scheme, the interest rate is crucial in generating maximum returns. As a senior citizen, you get higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the rates offered to non-senior citizen investors.

You can get up to 0.25%-1% higher rates, based on the issuer, and this difference is quite notable with longer investments. To better understand your options, check the table below to understand senior citizen FD rates offered by a few issuers.

Issuer Senior citizen FD rates

Bajaj Finance 7.95% p.a.

PNB Housing Finance 7.80% p.a.

Mahindra Finance 7.75% p.a.

State Bank of India 6.90% p.a.

Axis Bank 7.25% p.a.

ICICI Bank 7.10% p.a.

Disclaimer: The mentioned interest rates are subject to change as per the issuer’s policies.

After a thorough analysis of the prevailing senior citizen FD rates, you can invest your savings in a plan that provides maximum returns.

While FDs can help grow your corpus, there are also similar reliable schemes offered by the Indian Post Office. One such investment plan, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, is designed to cater to the needs of the elderly population. With the help of this scheme, you can enjoy regular income flow post-retirement.

In a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, you get quarterly returns. With an attractive interest rate of 7.6% p.a., this is a safe and reliable scheme similar to an FD.

However, in a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, you must lock in your corpus for 5 years. For many, the loss of liquidity can prove quite troublesome, making this option unviable.

Ease of managing and monitoring FD transactions

One of the main reasons why senior citizens prefer FDs is the ease of booking and managing an FD. As a senior citizen, you can book an FD online from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is fill out a form on the issuer’s website and transfer the amount you plan to invest.

That’s all it takes to book an FD. Alternatively, you can visit the branch to complete the offline FD booking process. Unlike any other investments, FDs do not require constant monitoring. This is exactly why FDs are a popular choice among senior citizens.

Simply, lock in your funds for a chosen tenor and enjoy the applicable interest rate all throughout. With many FD benefits for senior citizens, choose an issuer offering the best senior citizen FD rates. Doing so ensures that you get the returns you want.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.