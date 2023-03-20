Filecoin, Aptos, Signuptoken.com: Things to Watch Out For When Buying These Tokens

It has been only a few days since crypto-friendly banks Signature Bank, Silvergate, and Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. This major event had taken a toll on the crypto market, sending all coin prices to red. But surprisingly, the coin market is starting to recover, including coins like Filecoin (FIL) and Aptos (APT).

Meanwhile, a new token will be launched on an exchange, but this is very different from the other new coins in the market. Signuptoken.com is one of the best sign-up email opportunities in the crypto space; no prepayments or presales!

Signuptoken.com Could Be Your Chance to Be a Millionaire!

Every day, almost 300 billion emails are sent. Most emails are sent to the bin, and only a few are read because of the valuable information they hold. But among these emails, only one can make you a millionaire.

Signuptoken.com is a token project where you can register with your email address and receive news about its coin’s launch date. Its coin is an ERC20 token, which will be launched on the Uniswap exchange.

According to their website, their goal is to reach 1 million email subscribers. Once this is accomplished, the project will launch its coin on a crypto exchange and notify its 1 million users.

While Signuptoken.com is still on the way to reaching its goals, subscribers will be receiving emails regarding the project’s progress and development. Since its website has limited information about the token, signing up with your email address is important to keep yourself in the loop.

Subscribers will receive a verification email to ensure that their emails are genuine.

As of the time of this writing, there are almost 300 people who have registered with their email addresses. This new project is something that has never been done before on a global scale, and subscribers are hopeful they might hit the jackpot with this coin.

Filecoin Looks Strong as Holders Anticipate FVM Launch

Filecoin’s price soared 30% a day before the FVM (Filecon Virtual Machine) launch. According to the digital asset’s development team, the launch would happen on epoch 2,683,348 of the Filecoin network on March 14th.

Binance will also support the upgrade known as Networkv18 Hygge, so the crypto exchange will stop FIL deposits and withdrawals on its platform for a moment.

FIL holders are hyped up about the FVM launch, which has impacted the coin’s price. The coin had a 12.9% price decline for the past two weeks, but TradingView’s data showed that it recovered most of its past weeks’ gains. Over the past month, the coin has rallied 30.14%, with a 3.24% price gain in a week.

Levels Aptos Buyers Need to Know

Aptos’s price has been declining since February 5th, as the 4-hour chart’s bearish market shows. However, the tables have turned, and the bulls took over after the price’s strong rally on Monday, March 13th.

Moreover, Bitcoin gained up to 20% over the weekend. APT bulls might wait for a retracement before investing more.

The levels APT investors should watch out for are the $11.82 and the $11-levels. Bulls might force gains after the price dips to these levels. There’s a lot of strength from the buyers.

Meanwhile, the coin might find resistance in the $12.47 to $12.92 levels. Buying opportunities might emerge if there is rejection from this zone as well as retracement into the fair value gap. But if the digital coin closes a 4-hour trading session below the $10 level, the bullish notion would be invalidated.

These three investment opportunities can make you rich, but if you are a long-term investor, you might want to invest in Signuptoken.com! You only need to register your email once.

Go to their website to sign up today!

Signuptoken.com

Website: signuptoken.com

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.