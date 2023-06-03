Fitnus eWatch Reviews - Does Thi SmartWatch & Fitness Tracker Really Worth The Hype?

Are you fed up with searching a premium smart watch with all the advanced features fit to your budget? If so carefully read this article to find the world best answer.

Smart Watches will not be there just to read the time. There are many advantages we can obtain by using a smart watch and also it makes our lives easier. With the current economic crisis in the world most of us are unable to spend a lot to buy a smart watch as the smart watches with all the advanced features are very expensive. But it is an essential thing to have a smart watch to live comfortably in this modern world. Therefore, a smart watch with all the advanced features but in low cost should be invented. Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is the best solution for all of us.

What is Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker?

Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is an all-new fashionable fitness tracker that gives you on-the-go real-time daily health & fitness insights that help you to understand your every move, track your progress & reach your goals, every day. This is a next generation smart watch which co combines the benefits of a fitness band, digital watch, health monitor, and a hands free headset all into one. Not like other smart watches Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker can monitor the heart and overall health, giving a peace of mind and the ability to seek medical help early.

Special Features of Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker:

The advanced features of the Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker make it more selective than other smart watches in the market today. The advanced features of the Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker can be summarized below.

20 Day Battery Life - The long lasting battery life lets you track your activities round the clock on a single yet powerful charge.

Weatherproof & Durable - The IP67 rating makes it water resistant while the aluminum alloy construction makes it sturdy yet lightweight.

Smart watch Notifications - Stay connected with alerts for calls, texts, social media updates without having to pull out your phone

Health Tracker - Automatic & on-tap health monitoring of vital parameters including heart rate, blood pressure and SPO2

Fitness Tracker - Multi-sports mode, step & calorie counter, and "Get Moving" reminders help keep you motivated & on track to stay fit.

Sleep Tracker - Monitors & analyzes your sleep duration, stages & quality to help you improve your sleeping habits.

As a result of these features, this advanced smart watch become more user friendly and popular in the Europe.

Benefits (Pros) of Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker:

Users of the Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker have highly recommended this product on the official website over other smart watches due to the benefits it gives to the users. The benefits it gives can be summarized below.

Price – Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is the cheapest smart watch you can get for the features and functionality of this device.

Hardened aluminum shell and tempered touchscreen glass – This will protect this smart watch from breaking or getting scratch

Waterproof – Can be worn in shower or swimming as well

Measures the heart rate and blood pressure – can measure them in every time we want without any additional cost and allows to identify any heart issue at earliest.

Measures SPO2 Levels – Helps in monitoring the oxygen saturation level

Monitors Sleep Patterns – Helps in understanding the lifestyle and the physiology of the body

8-in-1 Sports Mode

Smart Notifications – Can be used as a smart phone to answer calls, read or send messages and to log into social media

Calorie Monitoring –Can be used to monitor weight gain or weight loss

Support with iphone or android

Silent Alarm – help to remember special dates in life

Weather update – Gives updates in daily weather conditions

Multi-color option – available in four colors as black, blue, yellow and nude pink to select the most suitable one

Money Back Guarantee – 30 days money back guarantee

All these benefits together will attract more and more customers to this smart and advanced product.

Cons of Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker:

It can only be gotten from the official website of the manufacturers and this is to avoid you getting scammed or getting an inferior product

It has very limited stock available, hurry!

Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker Reviews:

Based on the reviews of the users Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker can be rated with a FIVE STAR rating. This shows that users are highly satisfied with the outputs they obtained by using this smart watch.

Several real reviews given by the users can be listed below to emphasize how good this product works for the users.

First impressions. This watch is freakin awesome. It is actually very accurate with my blood pressure, pulse, oxygen and temp. That is my main reason for this watch. The fit is perfect. Comfortable and stylish." - Sandy Sorenson (Verified Purchase)

I can't say enough about this fitness tracker I have checked it against my other watches and it has more features and does an excellent job of keeping me informed of my temperature, pulse, blood pressure and oxygen level. Others only measure my steps and pulse cost 5 times more than this tracker. The app is easy to use and the battery lasts close to 2 weeks." - David Weber (Verified Purchase)

I’m astounded I can have my BP and heart rate at a moment’s notice. Technology is an amazing thing. I wish my grandfather had one of these thirty years ago. He may not have passed away at 65.” - Chase P. - New York City, New York

● I was using an Apple watch for a while. I really liked using it, but when my friend showed me their Fitnus watch that does all the same things and was a fraction of the price… I actually felt pretty stupid. Of course I bought the Fitnus later on, and all the hype is true. It works just like my smartwatch that cost nearly $300.” - Hunter R. - San Francisco, CA

● “I got the watch really fast, in just 4 days. I was immediately surprised at how high quality it felt, like you could really “knock it up” a bit, if you know what I mean. I use it for long runs, and the waterproofing seems to work well. I’m definitely happy with the purchase.” - Rebecca H. - Philadelphia, PA

Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker Price:

Even though Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is having more advantages over other smart watches with similar features, the price is very reasonable and affordable. It is the main advantages of this advanced smart watch in the current economic crisis of the world. Discounts and considerable price reductions for purchases are always associated with this product on the official website. The price of a Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is about $100. Which is comparatively low. But other than this low price the website gives a 50% discount for online purchases at the time this review is written. Therefore you only have to spend $49.95 to buy this advantageous product. If you buy two Fitnus eWatch Fitness Trackeres you have to spend only $89.90. Also if you spend $112.39 you can buy 3 Fitnus eWatch Fitness Trackeres. Also. If you buy more than two watches the company will provide free shipping facility as well.

The company assures complete customer satisfaction and the best possible product quality. Any customer dissatisfied with their order may return it within 30 days of the delivery date, provided the refund requirements are met. You can request full cash back by contacting the customer service team via the following channels:

● Email: [email protected] ● Phone: 1-800-311-1794

The above discounts and offers are subject to both availabilities of stock and time of order. Therefore, be mindful to carefully go over the timely discounts available for Fitnus eWatch Fitness Trackerevery time you visit the official website.

How to Order Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker:

Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker are only available online. Ordering your OWN Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is a hassle-free and simple process. Only you have to do is to visit the official website of the product and contact the product owner. Information on Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker retail parks and deals, such as prices, discounts, offers as well as latest developed features are available on the official website. You only need to follow four simple steps to get your own doorbell at your doorstep:

Choose the number of Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker you intend to buy and the color of the phone you wish to buy and add them to your shopping cart. Complete shipping information, such as your name, email address, phone number, home address, city, country, postal code etc. Choose the payment method (Paypal or credit card) and enter card details. Take timely offers available at the time of order and confirm the order.

Please note that there could be several duplicate products of this nature available online on different websites, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, or any other retail store. However, the purchase of genuine products is guaranteed only by contacting the product owner from the official website.

Conclusion

People on a tight budget these days in all over the world due to the sever economic crisis occurred after the Covid pandemic. Therefore, they are willing to find that the Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is the most cost-effective option available.

This Smart Watch is equipped with all of the necessary features, such as Comfortable, lightweight & durable and all the advanced features like tracks 11 Health Parameters, 24/7 Heart & Sleep Monitoring, Calorie Burn & Step Counter, Daily Progress Tracker and Smart Notifications Enabled.

Is Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker legit?

The Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is introduced to the market with the aim of providing a smart watch that fit into the budget of most of the people with all the advanced features that normal expensive smart watch has. The manufacturing company that ensures it has all the best features. Along with that, if the customer is not happy with the product they can claim a 100% cashback with the money-back guarantee.

All this proves that Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is a legit product that users can trust.

Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker scam:

When you search Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker in Google or another search engine, these sites show up something like, " Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker: Another SCAM!?!", or Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker Reviews: WARNING! Read before you buy this or something of that nature. This is often nothing more than an attempt to draw you into their site by making you think they used the product and had a really bad experience with it. These are fake and not real scam alerts or legitimate complaints. Because the title shows SCAM!!!!! Or a really horrible experience, but when we go to the page and read the review and it's always extremely positive, giving the idea about how great Fitnus eWatch Fitness Tracker is. Therefore, they only use the word SCAM to try and draw you into their site because they know if they say something is a scam or a terrible program, you'll probably click on their link to find out more about it, right? A legitimate bad experience or a real scam alert to help protect consumers is one thing, but don't fall for this type of trickery and trust your gut when the headline/page title and review don't match.

Frequently Asked Questions:

My package has not arrived, is this normal? Typically from purchase date to delivery it takes 3-7 days via USPS depending on location. We offer Guaranteed Delivery.

I wish to cancel my order, is it possible? You have 24 hours from the moment your order was made. Send us an e-mail and we will cancel and refund the order less S&H.

How do I know if my order is being delivered or not? Click on the “follow-up order” tab and enter your order number and e-mail address used when ordering. You will be able to see the status of your package.

My item is damaged, can I get a refund? If the item arrives broken, send it back and we will issue a refund.

I am not satisfied with my order, can I be reimbursed? Please contact us within 7 days from receiving the product. All you have to do is return the item and we will refund it less S&H. The costs to return the product are at your own expense. To be eligible for a return and fill refund, your item must be in the same condition that you received it. It must also be in the original packaging.

How long does it take to receive my refund? Once your return is received and inspected, your refund will be processed, and a credit will automatically be applied to your credit card or original method of payment, within 5 – 10 business days. If for some reason your return arrives in unacceptable condition, we will notify you by email that your return was rejected.

I still have not received my refund? If you haven't received a refund yet, first check your bank account again. Then contact your credit card company, it may take some time before your refund is officially posted. Next contact your bank. There is often some processing time before a refund is posted. If you've done all of this and you still have not received your refund yet, please contact us at [email protected]

How do I contact you? Please email us at: [email protected] and call us at: 1-800-311-1794 (For a quick response, please contact us by e-mail)

Can I trust you? Absolutely, we accept payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Paypal. Our online shop is constantly monitored, so we would not be able to continue our services if we had a high rate of dissatisfied customers.

How to change the time zone of the tracker to a military time zone and vice-versa. (From 24hours to 12hours)?

After the link between the bracelet and the APP is successful, select "Device Settings" on the "Device" interface in the APP and adjust it to the 12-hour system.

How to stop the watch from monitoring my sleep? The bracelet can monitor the sleep state at night, and the monitoring time is from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. the next day. At present, the sleep state is monitored through the combination of the heart rate sensor and the acceleration sensor. The monitored sleep state is related to the activity and the change of the heart rate during the night sleep. If not required： （1）After the link between the bracelet and the APP is successful, select "System Settings" on the "Device" interface in the APP to turn off automatic measurement. （2）You may not wear a bracelet during this period;

How to activate the sleeping mode? After the link between the bracelet and the APP is successful, select "System Settings" on the "Device" interface in the APP to start automatic measurement. And wear bracelets during night monitoring.

How to change the running from kilometers to miles? After the bracelet is successfully linked to the APP, select "System Settings" in the "My" interface of the APP to adjust the English/metric units.

For the deep sleep count, some customers are asking ' what does the spaces between the different colors mean, what do they represent ? There are three colors in the sleep interface in the app, dark purple represents deep sleep, light purple represents light sleep, and yellow represents awake state. It is monitored through the combination of heart rate sensor and acceleration sensor. The monitored sleep state is related to whether the activity during sleep at night and the change of heart rate.

Many customers complain that the name doesn't mostly show on the phone for pairing the device. How do we fix this? APP needs to obtain the permission of the mobile phone address list, and needs to open the permission.

Blood pressure not accurate most of the times. What would be the work around? Everyone's blood pressure is dynamic, and there are many interfering factors in the blood pressure measurement，such as: (1) Measure the choice of posture and arm lifting and lowering; （2）The measurement time is different. It is best to measure after getting up in the morning or in the afternoon; （3）Whether or not you have just taken off your clothes and rolled up your sleeves will change; （4）Smoking and drinking less; Hold your urine and go to the toilet; Eat less; Whether the mind is peaceful or not; （5）Activities, hot drinks, bathing, etc； These are the correct methods that will be required before going to the hospital to measure blood pressure. So try to avoid all interfering factors when measuring blood pressure. Therefore, blood pressure should be measured in a quiet state when the mood is stable. If there is any activity, you should take a quiet rest for 30 minutes. The bracelet should be worn at a distance of about two fingers from the wrist, with moderate tightness and cannot slide. The arm cannot be affected External pressure.

Customers always inquire about how to change the brightness setting of the watch? The comprehensive power consumption battery (endurance) is adjusted, and this bracelet has a fixed brightness.

Is it possible to pair 1 watch with 2 phones? A bracelet can only be connected to one mobile phone APP at the same time, and can be connected to other mobile phones after disconnection

