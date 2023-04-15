FlowerAura Unveils a Visually Appealing and Delectable Range of Designer Cakes

Gurgaon, India FlowerAura, India's leading online gifting portal, has recently launched a new range of designer cakes to cater to the growing demand for unique and visually appealing cakes for various occasions. The new range of designer cakes offers a delectable and visually appealing experience, ensuring that customers can relish cakes on their special occasions.

In a media conversation, the CEO of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., Mr Shrey Sehgal, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new range of designer cakes. Our team has worked tirelessly to create over 90+ unique and visually appealing designs and mouth-watering flavours that cater to every taste bud and occasion. We wanted to bring something fresh and innovative to the table, and we believe our designer cakes are the perfect blend of aesthetics and taste." He also added, "We understand that every customer has unique requirements when it comes to cakes, and our new designer cake range is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the

The new range of designer cakes offered by FlowerAura includes a variety of designer cakes. Customers can choose from a wide range of designs, such as cartoon cakes, superheroes cakes, Elephant cakes, Unicorn cakes, Avenger cakes, Hello Kitty cakes, Cocomelon cakes, Batman cakes, Jungle theme cakes, Cricket theme cakes, and much more. Moreover, you can seek online cake delivery in Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and over 600+ cities. Whether you are celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or any other occasion, FlowerAura has got you covered.

FlowerAura's new range of designer cakes is a step towards providing its customers with the best experience possible. The delicious cakes by FlowerAura are available in a variety of flavours that are sure to delight your taste buds. FlowerAura's online cake delivery service, coupled with a diverse range of designs and flavours to choose from, is poised to redefine the convenience of ordering cakes online. FlowerAura is also accessible through e-commerce platforms, as well as via their mobile application or official website.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts for special moments. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, the renowned brand leads the gifting market in more than 600 cities and delivers a delightful experience to every customer out there.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.