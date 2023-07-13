 Forest Hill Resorts Celebrates Collaborations with Distinguished Associates : The Tribune India

  • Forest Hill Resorts Celebrates Collaborations with Distinguished Associates

Forest Hill Resorts Celebrates Collaborations with Distinguished Associates

Forest Hill Resorts Celebrates Collaborations with Distinguished Associates


Forest Hill Resort, a premier luxury destination in Northern India, proudly collaborates with distinguished associates to create an extraordinary guest experience. Partnerships with acclaimed firms, such as WATG, European Golf Design, Luxury Frontiers, SAMAK Landscapes, Toro, Rain Bird, and EuMo, have shaped Forest Hill Resort into a haven of grandeur and refinement.

WATG (Wimberley Allison Tong & Goo), the world's largest Hospitality Architecture and Design firm, has contributed its expertise to the resort's master plan. Forest Hill Resort exudes an unparalleled sense of grandeur and refinement, with WATG's legendary built projects, including Leela Goa, Leela Palace Udaipur, Leela Palace Bangalore, Atlantis in Cayman Islands, and Dubai.

Forest Hill Resort has partnered with European Golf Design to transform its 12-hole golf course into an 18-hole masterpiece, offering an exceptional golfing experience. Drawing inspiration from European Golf Design's exceptional designs at Forest Hill Resort, the upcoming expansion will further elevate the resort's status as a premier destination for golf enthusiasts.

Luxury Frontiers, an international expert in experiential resorts and lodges, plans to introduce a luxurious tented resort property at Forest Hill Resort in the coming years. This unique addition will feature 25 exquisite tents, harmoniously blending luxury and nature to create an enchanting and immersive experience.

SAMAK Landscapes has meticulously crafted the resort's landscape milieu, creating a picturesque oasis that emanates serenity and beauty. The resort's lush lawns, vibrant flora, and soothing water features enhance the overall guest experience, complementing the natural surroundings.

Toro, the world's largest producer of high-quality turf and landscape products, ensures the pristine condition of the golf course at Forest Hill Resort. Their state-of-the-art equipment and expertise in turf maintenance contribute to an exceptional golfing experience amidst breathtaking natural scenery.

Rain Bird, a renowned irrigation equipment firm, supports Forest Hill Resort's commitment to environmental stewardship. Their cutting-edge irrigation systems ensure efficient water usage while maintaining the resort's stunning greenery.

EuMo (Eureka Moment), a renowned design firm, has partnered with Forest Hill Resort to create exquisite cottages in collaboration with TUTC (The Ultimate Travelling Camp). These beautifully crafted cottages reflect EuMo's impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail, enhancing the resort's exceptional offerings.

Forest Hill Resort and its esteemed associates continue to enrich the guest experience, elevating the property to new heights of excellence.

For more information about Forest Hill Resort and its distinguished associates, please visit the official website at https://foresthillresort.com/resort_living.php

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

