Founding members of Cliffton Valley & Chester Hills receive various prestigious honoursFounding members of Cliffton Valley & Chester Hills receive various prestigious honours

When it comes to real estate properties in Himachal Pradesh, Chester Hills and Cliffton Valley are two of the most prominent names. The founders, Mr Megh Raj Garg, Mr Sudarshan Singla and Mr Sudhir Singla have put in their all to give residents a state-of-the-art infrastructure with world-class amenities. For this, they have also been appreciated by numerous people. In recent times, Mr Sudarshan Singla received The Times Of India ICONS Of Himachal Pradesh Award for the Chester Hills project, Mr Sudarshan Singla received an award from Danik Bhaskar for the Chester Hills project, Mr Megh Raj Garg also received an award from Danik Bhaskar and the whole team got the National Excellence Award in 2023.

While sharing his thoughts about getting so many recognitions, Mr Sudarshan Singla says, “It is truly an honour to get so much recognition for the work we do. Since the day we started, the only aim we had in our mind was to make our customers happy and now I can say that after all these years we have successfully done that. I can ensure that the team will always put in its best efforts to provide top service.” Further adding to this, Mr Megh Raj Garg says, “What we bring, what we design and what we sell is always in the best interest of our customers. The team has worked day and night to bring the finest housing in the scenic beauty of mountains and we will assure to incorporate the same methodology in our future projects, one of which is, Akshata, HMT in Lalru Norwich in Kasauli.”

One of the most people-friendly living areas is the Chester Hills in Shivalik Hills, Solan. Along with cosy 1, 2, and 3-bedroom flats, the building also has opulent villas and studio apartments. They have top-notch amenities, such as exquisite multi-cuisine restaurants, a multi-story clubhouse, a four-star hotel nearby where people can have events, gold-class movie theatres, etc. Additionally, the property has first-rate necessities like a lift in every block, backup electricity, a guarded neighbourhood, round-the-clock security, and much more. One of the added advantages is that Chester Hills is also close to prestigious institutions, hospitals, and schools.

On the other hand, Cliffton Valley has beautifully amalgamated the idea of luxury living with a contemporary and organic touch. The first on the list of amenities is an intriguingly built new neighbourhood with its captivating lure for exaggerated beauty. The property is situated just 8.5 kilometres from the renowned street shopping hub Mall road. The neighbourhood was designed by internationally recognised architect Javier Pioz. This makes Cliffton Valley one of the best and most successful real estate developers in Himachal Pradesh. As a result of all this, residents can easily access their modern and top-class apartments with all the first-class amenities while living in one of India's most well-known hill regions.