From Click to Cart:  Ace Flipkart big billion days sale 2023

Rudransh Shrivastav

It's October and it is that time of the year when the sale season sends the netizens of this nation into a frenzy. The shopping on steroids starts on 8th of October with flipkart making its marquee Big Billion Days sale live for all customers with the flipkart plus customers get access to the sale exactly one day prior that is on the 7th of October. The other behemoth, Amazon will be following a similar suite with their Great Indian Sale hitting the floor on the 8th October and for prime users on the 7th of October.

From Fashion to Furniture, Electronics to Entertainment this sale season has it all. The average Indian customer goes from becoming a makeshift price analyst to an electronics guru to a master typist. While at it, the hassle of applying the best coupons to checking whether the price drop in these sales is real or imaginary has ruffled most people’s feathers. The sale season turns into a number crunching task digressing from being a time for galoring in the joy of shopping.

The Iphone Affair- India’s new found love

Iphone 13, the phone to have, will see a free-fall this sale with prices dropping nearly by 7 to 10k. The suave handset having back camera of 12 + 12MP and possessing a powerful 12 MP front camera with a super-fast  A-15 bionic processor and a marathon battery life will be live on sale.

Iphone 14, does one better than its predecessors and will be even more inviting with the price slashing that will follow. The phone available in classy colours with longer software support will also cause ripples in the upcoming sale.

The cheat-sheet for this festive season

Buyhatke extension link, click here>>>: Price History Extension

With all shopping racks on sale and discounts hideously placed in their intrinsic bank deals and coupon codes, a roadmap to navigate through its myriad ways is a must-have. It is here, a chrome extension, Buyhatke comes to your rescue. Buyhatke is simple but not simpleton.

Its ease of use is almost misleading. So, the next time you open an e-commerce website satiating your shopping cravings, be sure to have the Buyhatke chrome extension.

The extension with its vital features will give the user a price history graph to monitor their product’s price. Just trace the price along a timeline and see for yourself when you want to buy.

Furthermore, the watch price feature of the extension, sends notification to you when your favourite product fits your budgeted price. Just put in your desired amount, set where you want to receive the notifications and that’s it. Told you it's simple but definitely not simpleton.

Well, there more, now you don’t need to squint your eyeballs calculating the best coupons to apply, just sit back and let your buddy do the bidding. Within seconds the crawler will do the maths for you and you get the highest discounted price.

Now, they say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, well I’d say the best things in life are free. Buyhatke does all that for you and you don’t pay a penny for it. Just use it, refer it, revere it and live your ultimate life.

So, if you plan to flaunt your iPhone or anything else post this festive season just remember to use Buyhatke. It’ll make you look smart while you just sit back and relax.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

