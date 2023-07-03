 From Unknown to Internet Sensation – The Rise of Content Creator Tarun Kinra : The Tribune India

  • From Unknown to Internet Sensation – The Rise of Content Creator Tarun Kinra

From Unknown to Internet Sensation – The Rise of Content Creator Tarun Kinra

From Unknown to Internet Sensation – The Rise of Content Creator Tarun Kinra


In the expanding world of content creation, where millions of voices compete for attention, only a select few manage to rise above the noise and capture the attention. One such individual is Tarun Kinra, a content creator who has taken the virtual world by storm. From modest beginnings to becoming an internet sensation, Tarun's journey is truly inspirational. With his unique blend of creativity, authenticity, and relatability, he has managed to strike a chord with audiences around the globe.

Let's uncover the secrets behind his success and explore the impact he has made in the digital realm.

Tarun Kinra hails from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and presently stays in Delhi. He has a joint family of 10 people who live in his hometown Saharanpur. Tarun Kinra shares that his initial inspiration came from his cousin, who was involved in creating short videos. Fascinated by the concept, Tarun decided to try his hand at making a few videos and shared them on social media platforms. To his surprise, the videos gained popularity and received a positive response from viewers. Encouraged by this, Tarun decided to start his channel and began posting videos regularly. This marked the beginning of his journey as a content creator, fuelled by the initial success and the growing interest of his audience.

Let us tell you Tarun started his Instagram page in the year 2018, and today he is blessed with 2.3million+ followers. His YouTube channel has 846k+ subscribers, 812+ followers on Snapchat, and around 139k+ followers on Facebook. 

Tarun Kinra acknowledges the unwavering support he receives from his family, specifically his joint family consisting of 10 members. Despite living in a large household, Tarun expresses his gratitude for their encouragement in pursuing a career in content creation. He considers himself blessed to have such a loving and supportive family. Tarun gives special thanks to his elder brother, Aman Kinra, who has been a constant source of guidance and assistance since the beginning of his journey.

His method of content creation is evidence of his originality and thorough attention to detail. He thinks that building a solid foundation is crucial to producing compelling material. Following the concept's completion, the search for trending music, and editing of the shoot is carefully done for the greatest impact. 

Speaking of his popularity many elements contributed to Tarun Kinra's increasing popularity on social networking sites. First and foremost, his content is highly shareable, often going viral within hours of being uploaded. Tarun also leverages the power of social media to engage with the audience through comments and direct messages.

He twice collaborated with Varun Dhawan and honored his two flicks, Bhediya and Jug Jug Jeeyo. He was also featured on the official Instagram page that helped increasing his fame.

Tarun has also worked with famous brands like Mama Earth, Park Avenue, Amazon Mini TV, Clove Dental, YouTube Shorts, Loco (Perfetti), Meta, Snapchat Spotlight Campaigns, Meesho, Zee5, Gaana.com, Amazon India, IQOO India, Thumps Up, TEDx Talks, and Fanta to name a few. 

He performed at the Delhi Meta Creator Day, where he displayed his extraordinary talent and stage charisma. He wowed the crowd by captivating the eyes of millions with his scorching performance. Tarun was the event's standout performer thanks to his magnetic enthusiasm, flawless dance skills, and endearing stage persona. 

Tarun Kinra, the talented content creator, has big plans for the future. With his growing popularity and success in the world of content creation, Tarun aspires to expand his personal brand and venture into multiple businesses. His vision and determination are driving him to explore new horizons and push the boundaries of his imagination.

