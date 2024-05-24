Get Experience of Surround Cooling

Hitachi Cooling & Heating stands out as a renowned brand in air conditioning offering top-quality products and cutting-edge technologies. Their AC units are known for their advanced features, versatility, energy efficiency, and innovative designs, making them among the best in the market. Hitachi ACs range includes a comprehensive catalog of ACs, including split, window, central, and portable units, catering to both residential and industrial needs.

Long air throw

Hitachi ACs Long air throw stands out as one of the most impressive features this season. This innovative feature is designed to deliver the ultimate cooling experience to users, available in Hitachi Split Air conditioners.

The long air throw feature distributes cool air effectively throughout the room, offering an impressive long-range air throw of up to 24 meters*.

One of the key advantages of the Long air throw feature is its bounce effect, which helps evenly distribute cool air by bouncing it off the walls. This feature minimizes hot spots, ensuring that the entire room remains cool and comfortable. Additionally, the long air throw feature provides faster cooling compared to traditional ACs.

Another notable benefit of the long air throw feature is its surround cooling capability. This feature enables the AC to cool the room evenly from all directions, providing a more consistent and comfortable cooling experience. This is particularly beneficial in large rooms or open spaces where traditional ACs may struggle to maintain consistent cooling.

4 Way Swing

Most air conditioners feature a 2-way swing blade, which can take some time to effectively cool a room. However, Hitachi air conditioners are designed with a 4-way swing function, ensuring uniform cooling throughout the space. This advanced feature allows the air conditioner to distribute cool air in multiple directions, covering a wider area and providing quicker and more efficient cooling.

Conclusion:

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India’s commitment to excellence and cutting-edge design makes their air conditioners a top choice for both residential and industrial cooling needs. With Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, you can experience the future of air conditioning today.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.