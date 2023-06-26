 Golteum (GLTM)  Outshines Tron (TRX) As Its Presale Sets Market Trends : The Tribune India

Golteum (GLTM)  Outshines Tron (TRX) As Its Presale Sets Market Trends

Golteum (GLTM) has made huge headlines in the market with its stunning ongoing presale. This presale has become the most talked-about event in the crypto market as it prepares to yield maximum investor profit. As Golteum presents fresh opportunities to investors through its tokenized gold and other precious metals marketplace, it outshines tokens like Tron (TRX).

Although Tron is a well-known giant in the industry, the ecosystem may witness Golteum displace it because as GLTM presale poses some possible opportunity for massive profit.

Tron (TRX) Price Prediction Pales In Comparison To New Crypto's Presale

Tron (TRX) is a leading cryptocurrency in the decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace. Tron (TRX) surpasses other top cryptos with its blockchain-based operating systems. The Tron platform permits investors to carry out seamless transactions in a safe and scalable manner. The creation, development, and management of a wide variety of DApps are some of the qualities Tron possesses that make it a noteworthy token.

Its governing currency, TRX, executes multiple functions in Tron's ecosystem. Using this token, users can issue assets, deploy DApps, and transfer assets. Although TRX is known for its excellent performance in the charts, this token pales when compared to the new revolutionary cryptocurrency. Due to the ongoing Golteum presale, market analysts predict that GLTM may significantly overshadow Tron. While Tron remains one of the best crypto investments, investors are beginning to gear toward Golteum.

Golteum (GLTM) Threatens Dominance As Its Presale Pulls Investors

Since the Stage 2 presale of the GLTM tokens began, it has grown and risen far beyond investors' expectations. The impressive Golteum community continues to grow rapidly as more investors tap into the innovation this project presents. Each GLTM token is going for 0.012 USDC in this second round, a price increase from the previous round that was sold privately.

Despite the slight price increase, the Stage 2 presale presents a unique opportunity to get in. The second round provides an exclusive 15% bonus for buyers on each purchase of the GLTM tokens. According to experts, this token will continue its upward trajectory as its price is predicted to explode in the coming weeks. This round has its sights set on following in the footsteps of the first round by also attaining a sold-out status.

The first round of the Golteum presale, which was private, made history by selling out all allocated tokens in under 48 hours. This came as a shock to experts because the sale of the 32.5 million GLTM tokens happened quickly. With round two already in motion, the price of this token is forecasted to reach a record-breaking price of 0.04 USDC soon.

Before this presale ends, the market will witness three more impeccable rounds. As the Golteum platform plans to list GLTM on popular DEXs like UniSwap and CEX, this token's price may go as high as 0.083 USDC at launch. Golteum is set to dominate the cryptocurrency market by rewarding its investors with up to 690% gains from its presale alone.

Bottom Line

Golteum offers investors a unique and more profitable investment marketplace compared to Tron. Its phenomenal integration of the precious metals industry into its protocol makes it a unique and timeless platform. Golteum's team of six has been audited by Certik Audit, ensuring investors the safety of their assets. Golteum also teamed up with the top web3 cybersecurity company, Fireblocks, to secure its network. Investors are advised to join Golteum’s community now, as the price of each GLTM token may hit $5 by the time it is listed on leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

Join the Golteum presale here now for $0.012 and follow the links below for more information:

 

Buy presale: https://presale.golteum.io                                  

Website:  https://golteum.io       

Twitter:    https://twitter.com/golteum  

Telegram: https://t.me/golteum

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Man held with 11-gram heroin