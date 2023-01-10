 Greenbay Golf Village: The most sought after real estate hub : The Tribune India

Greenbay Golf Village: The most sought after real estate hub

Greenbay Golf Village: The most sought after real estate hub


Life after the urbanisation of cities and neighbourhoods rarely blends with comfortable living and sensory rejuvenation. Premium is typically defined by specifications and opulence rather than lifestyle. The majority of real estate trends emerge as a result of the constant demand for better residential spaces, resulting in the development of entirely new types of housing. Golf course houses fall under this category. A quiet community neatly nestled along the scenic views at Yamuna Expressway is Greenbay Golf Village.

Greenbay Golf Village, spread across 100 acres, is the epitome of premium living, boasting Delhi NCR's first 12-hole executive golf course. Situated on the Yamuna Expressway, This fully private golf course has been customised to fit the needs of the community. It has been thoughtfully designed to allow non-golfers to easily learn the game and avid golfers to sharpen their skills with international level facilities. If offers a variety of sizes including 126, 210, 293, 419, and 628 square metres.

 

Following the pandemic, housing demand has shifted to low-density areas, particularly in metropolitan areas such as Delhi NCR. These large houses are ideal for remote work and family recreation. Low-density housing provides more privacy and less crowding. It also means fewer vehicles, more open space, and a much cleaner and healthier environment.

As metropolitan cities become denser, homebuyers are shifting to low-density homes in search of a more serene and peaceful living environment with more space. They can maintain their privacy while living in a close-knit community of like-minded individuals. A low population density means that residents have a greater share of amenities and open space. Even shared areas like elevators and lift lobbies have a much less public feel to them. With only a few houses, even the roads are not congested.

 

On similar lines, Greenbay Golf Village is beautifully integrated with residences that blend with the lush greens and quite atmosphere, providing residents with elite gentry. This township features a 12-hole golf course, premium residential plots, a full-service clubhouse, and futuristic developments centred on Group Housing, Resort Hotels, Institutional Areas, and Commercial Towers. Along with amenities such as gym, tennis court, club rooms, swimming pool, billiard, restaurant & bar, Greenbay Golf Village provides a lifestyle concept of aristocracy.

 

Noida have struck a chord with homebuyers following Covid , because of their modern, well-planned infrastructure, excellent connectivity with the rest of the NCR, proximity to key business centres, and lower residential property prices when compared to Gurugram. Homebuyers are looking for spacious, well-designed homes with health and wellness amenities and open, verdant surroundings in the aftermath of Covid. Greenbay Golf Village, located in Sector 22D, Noida, is ideal for urban elite buyers who want to live an exclusive lifestyle in a low-density area while being close to the millennial city of Noida. 

 

With projects like Greenbay Golf Village, Noida is rightly catering to the newly discovered homebuyer demands. Because the region has an enviable urban layout and boasts of a healthy appetite for all segments of residential housing, it is a dream destination for homebuyers from all walks of life.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
