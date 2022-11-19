Here’s a new must have evening snack that is crispy, tasty and has no added preservatives – Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz

Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), expanded its vegetarian portfolio with the launch of Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz. This new product is a unique star-shaped, crunchy snack, made with high quality potatoes using advanced Individual Quick Freeze (IQF) technology that keeps it fresh for long without any added preservatives. Being the third launch in vegetarian category this year after paneer pops and mix veggies, this portfolio expansion is slated to boost the overall growth for Godrej Yummiez by upwards of 30% in FY 23.

Around 55% Indians binge on frozen foods as a mood uplifter on various occasions, as per the ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ report by Godrej Yummiez. However, the myth that frozen foods contain preservatives is a concern amongst consumers. The same report highlights about 51% Indians feel preservative-free frozen snacks would guilt-rid them off frequent snacking.

As around 65% Indians confessed to indulging in any time snacking, consumers want preservative-free frozen snacks which will enable them snack guilt-free. Conscious about mini-meals, Godrej Yummiez is creating an ecosystem of frozen food products with no added preservatives and tasty go-to option for snacking needs. Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz has no added preservatives since it is made using the IQF technology. This process involves unique flash freeze technology that allows freezing each product ensuring high quality standards in taste, texture and food safety.

Commenting on the new launch, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd., said, “Godrej Yummiez commands a strong market share with its non-vegetarian range of products. Our focus is now to grow the vegetarian portfolio, which currently accounts for significant part of our overall sales. Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is a IQF technology backed product and convenient for anytime snacking. More importantly, it disproves the notion that preservatives are a necessary component of frozen foods. We aim to have presence of Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz in 7000+ general and modern trade outlets in one year.”

He further added, “The frozen foods market is estimated to be around INR 3500 Crore. The category witnessed accelerated growth during the pandemic and continues to grow even today. The size of veg frozen food segment is pegged to be about two third of the total frozen foods category. The expansion of our vegetarian portfolio with products like Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz, Paneer Pops and Mix Veggies, will enable us to achieve upwards of 30% growth for the brand in FY 23.”

Today, the Godrej Yummiez portfolio consists of more than 50 veg and non-veg products, including Nuggets, Burger Patties, Salami, Sausages, Kababs, Sweet Corn and Green Peas, among others. Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is the new addition to the existing wide range of products. It will be produced in our state-of-the-art FSSC 22000 certified (highest food safety standard) Ludhiana based facility.

Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is made from excellent quality ingredients and is ready to cook. It just has to be deep-fried or air-fried and served hot with ketchup on the side. This product is now available across online and offline retail outlets in packs of 400 gms and 750 gms at MRP of INR 125 and INR 225 respectively.

One can buy Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz at general, modern trade stores and on e-comm platforms like BigBasket

https://www.bigbasket.com/pd/40277407/yummiez-crispy-potato-starz-ready-to-cook-no-added-preservatives-400-g/