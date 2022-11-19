 Here’s a new must have evening snack that is crispy, tasty and has no added preservatives – Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz : The Tribune India

Here’s a new must have evening snack that is crispy, tasty and has no added preservatives – Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz

Here’s a new must have evening snack that is crispy, tasty and has no added preservatives – Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz


Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), expanded its vegetarian portfolio with the launch of Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz.  This new product is a unique star-shaped, crunchy snack, made with high quality potatoes using advanced Individual Quick Freeze (IQF) technology that keeps it fresh for long without any added preservatives. Being the third launch in vegetarian category this year after paneer pops and mix veggies, this portfolio expansion is slated to boost the overall growth for Godrej Yummiez by upwards of 30% in FY 23.

 

Around 55% Indians binge on frozen foods as a mood uplifter on various occasions, as per the ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ report by Godrej Yummiez. However, the myth that frozen foods contain preservatives is a concern amongst consumers. The same report highlights about 51% Indians feel preservative-free frozen snacks would guilt-rid them off frequent snacking.

 

As around 65% Indians confessed to indulging in any time snacking, consumers want preservative-free frozen snacks which will enable them snack guilt-free. Conscious about mini-meals, Godrej Yummiez is creating an ecosystem of frozen food products with no added preservatives and tasty go-to option for snacking needs. Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz has no added preservatives since it is made using the IQF technology. This process involves unique flash freeze technology that allows freezing each product ensuring high quality standards in taste, texture and food safety.

 

Commenting on the new launch, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd., said, “Godrej Yummiez commands a strong market share with its non-vegetarian range of products. Our focus is now to grow the vegetarian portfolio, which currently accounts for significant part of our overall sales. Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is a IQF technology backed product and convenient for anytime snacking. More importantly, it disproves the notion that preservatives are a necessary component of frozen foods. We aim to have presence of Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz in 7000+ general and modern trade outlets in one year.”

 

He further added, “The frozen foods market is estimated to be around INR 3500 Crore. The category witnessed accelerated growth during the pandemic and continues to grow even today. The size of veg frozen food segment is pegged to be about two third of the total frozen foods category. The expansion of our vegetarian portfolio with products like Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz, Paneer Pops and Mix Veggies, will enable us to achieve upwards of 30% growth for the brand in FY 23.”

 

Today, the Godrej Yummiez portfolio consists of more than 50 veg and non-veg products, including Nuggets, Burger Patties, Salami, Sausages, Kababs, Sweet Corn and Green Peas, among others. Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is the new addition to the existing wide range of products. It will be produced in our state-of-the-art FSSC 22000 certified (highest food safety standard) Ludhiana based facility.

 

Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is made from excellent quality ingredients and is ready to cook. It just has to be deep-fried or air-fried and served hot with ketchup on the side. This product is now available across online and offline retail outlets in packs of 400 gms and 750 gms at MRP of INR 125 and INR 225 respectively.

 

One can buy Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz at general, modern trade stores and on e-comm platforms like BigBasket

https://www.bigbasket.com/pd/40277407/yummiez-crispy-potato-starz-ready-to-cook-no-added-preservatives-400-g/

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

4
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

7
Punjab

Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

8
Patiala

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

9
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

10
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan

Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

He was alleged mastermind in RPG attack on Punjab Police Int...

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural centres: PM Modi

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture, civilisation: PM Modi

At Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM stresses on preserving legacy of...

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...


Cities

View All

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada’s prestigious McGill University

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala