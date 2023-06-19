 Here's what's next for Solana, Polygon,  Tradecurve according to ChatGPT : The Tribune India

The market conditions can fluctuate at a rapid pace within the volatile cryptocurrency industry and this results in both opportunities as well as challenges for investors. At points in time when the market is bearish and the prices are declining, investor sentiment can be low.

However, it is important to assess the performance of different cryptocurrencies and flip this momentum in their favor. As a result, many have begun asking AI-driven chatbots like ChatGPT to evaluate the performance of cryptocurrencies and to see how the market will perform in the near future; we asked it to predict the future value of Tradecurve, Solana, and Polygon.

Summary:

  • ChatGPT predicts that Solana can reach $35 by the end of the year, based on the overall market movements.
  • By the end of 2023, Polygon can reach $1.85 in value fueled by ecosystem development.
  • Tradecurve will increase in value by 100x when it launches and gets listed on Tier-1 exchange and on Uniswap according to ChatGPT.

The Future of Solana Based on ChatGPT

When we asked ChatGPT about the future of Solana, it noted how its current momentum had been driven by the growing popularity of DeFi and NFTs, the increased adoption of Solana by institutional investors, and the continued development of its ecosystem that has seen new features and applications being added to it consistently.

As a result of these factors, many analysts believe that Solana has the potential to continue with its growth in the upcoming years. As of June 18, 2023, Solana trades at a value of $15.74. During the last week, Solana saw its low value at $14.32, with its high value at $16.05. Looking at the on-chain data, in the last 30 days, Solana has been down 23%, but in the last week, it managed to begin climbing back up with an increase of 1.1%.

ChatGPT predicts that Solana can reach $35 by the end of the year and indicates that Solana is a solid cryptocurrency to pick for long-term growth.

ChatGPT Predicts a Mixed Outlook for Polygon

Then we asked ChatGPT to tell us more about the future of Polygon, and it noted how this Layer-2 scaling solution designed to improve scalability and throughput could achieve significant gains.

The factors that can contribute towards its growth will depend on the continued development of its ecosystem, the adoption of Polygon by more DeFi and NFT projects, and the overall performance of the crypto market. If all of these factors become favorable, Polygon can achieve growth in the upcoming months, and by the end of 2023, it can reach $1.85.

However, with all of that in mind, as of June 18, 2023, Polygon trades at just $0.610602. In the past week, Polygon saw its low point at $0.561739 and its high point at $0.659812.

During the last month, Polygon has been down by 30%, but this decrease has come to a halt, as within the last 24 hours, it's only been down 1.4%. Polygon must recover and move past $0.7 to achieve the predicted price gains.

Tradecurve Can Spike by 100x In Value According to ChatGPT Predictions

Alongside all of the corrections and declines within the broader crypto market, as evident by the price movements between Solana and Polygon, Tradecurve is a project that achieved a notable surge in the price of its token, TCRV.

The platform's token soared by 20%, demonstrating a lot of interest from investors and traders for its presale.

Based on this growth, we asked ChatGPT to tell us what kind of future is ahead of it. The AI chatbot noted how Tradecurve has a unique offering by enabling anyone on a global scale, no matter their location, to trade all derivatives and cryptocurrencies from a single account.

Its functionality, combined with its focus on privacy and security, has attracted trade as a result. There are numerous elements that can contribute to its future growth.

While CEXs are slow, require KYC, have high fees, and restrict users from specific parts of the world, Tradecurve is open to everyone, and ChatGPT thinks that these aspects can help its growth in value significantly.

From the ability to use it without KYC requirements, as crypto is used as collateral when making trades, through its focus on transparency with the implementation of Proof of Reserves (PoR).

Tradecurve also offers a vast array of features, ranging from negative balance protection, a dedicated Trading Academy, and the ability for users to subscribe to automated and AI-driven trading bots that enable them to make quick, efficient trades based on market analysis.

As of its Stage 4 presale, TCRV trades at just $0.018. According to the AI, TCRV, the utility token behind Tradecurve used for governance, discounts, and staking, can climb to 100x at launch.

