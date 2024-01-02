 How AI & Block chain Technology is taking India’s Insurance Industry to the next level? : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • How AI & Block chain Technology is taking India’s Insurance Industry to the next level?

How AI & Block chain Technology is taking India’s Insurance Industry to the next level?

How AI & Block chain Technology is taking India’s Insurance Industry to the next level?


We reside in a VUCA environment, an acronym representing volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. This pervasive state of affairs affects virtually every industry, leaving none immune to the uncertainties it ushers in.  

India’s insurance industry is undergoing a transformative phase, thanks to advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technology. These innovations are not only streamlining processes but also enhancing customer experiences and security. Additionally, the role of insurance agent, PoSP Advisors is pivotal in this revolution, acting as the bridge between advanced technology and the end-users.  

In this post, we will explore how all these together are taking India’s insurance industry to the next level, and fundamentally changing the dynamics of customer-insurer interactions. 

It has not merely withstood previous challenges but has also evolved into a significant contributor to India's GDP. This thriving sector in India is in a constant state of evolution and is presently undergoing a remarkable transformation. 

The Power of AI in the Insurance Sector 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a driving force behind the insurance industry's transformation. AI algorithms analyse extensive data for personalized policy offerings and precise risk assessment. This tailored approach fosters customer loyalty while minimizing risk exposure and unlocking great insurance selling opportunities for an insurance agent. 

Let's see how? 

Tailored Policies: AI algorithms enable insurers to avail of the benefit of the customized policies matching individual risk profiles. 

Efficient Claims Processing: AI-driven automation expedites the traditionally cumbersome process of claims settlement. 

Fraud Detection: AI's pattern recognition detects potential instances of fraud, safeguarding the industry's integrity. It creates a tamper proof record of all the transactions. 

Through AI, insurance claim processing takes place quickly too with enhanced accuracy, minimizing errors and delays. Detection of fraudulent claims also improves, benefiting both insurers and policyholders.  

Benefits of using BlockChain in the insurance sector 

Blockchain technology has the potential to usher in substantial improvements in efficiency, transparency, expedited payouts, reduced costs, and fraud prevention, all while facilitating real-time data sharing among multiple parties in a secure and trustworthy fashion. Moreover, blockchain has the capacity to empower the development of innovative insurance practices, leading to the creation of superior products and markets. 

How is the insurance industry working on the Phygital model? 

When it comes to insurance sector growth, technological advancement within the insurance industry is steering it away from its traditional support to a hybrid model. It has improved insurance selling and buying processes be it policy issuance, pre-medical check-ups, or claim settlement. The reason is that all the processes have become phygital. This transformation has played an instrumental role in redefining the customer experience in the insurance sector. 

Therefore, we need to understand that technological advancement is only the facet of the transformation, true progress in the insurance sector will only happen when insurance becomes accessible and inclusive for every household across the country. To make this possible, the function of the insurance agent came into existence. 

Insurance penetration in India for non-life insurance is below 1%, a concerning figure when compared to the global average of approximately 4%. This discrepancy underscores the urgency for insurance companies to address this gap and extend their reach to underserved markets. 

The advent of improved digital infrastructure and increased mobile connectivity offers a ray of hope in this endeavour. These tools can help boost awareness about insurance and its significance, enabling the industry to penetrate previously untapped markets. As a result, a more comprehensive and widespread insurance landscape can be built, encompassing diverse geographical and socio-economic segments. 

Role of PoSPs 

A PoSP Insurance Agent plays a vital role in this technological transformation. They act as intermediaries between insurance companies and customers, educating people about the benefits of policies and security. Insurance PoS leverage their understanding of the local market to tailor insurance solutions according to the specific needs of the customers. They simplify the complex technical aspects of AI and blockchain, making it accessible to the average person.  Insurance PoS also facilitates the adoption of digital platforms, ensuring a seamless experience for policyholders. 

Bottom Line 

The synergy of AI, blockchain technology, and the efforts of insurance agents is reshaping India’s insurance landscape. Customers are benefiting from personalized, affordable, and secure insurance policies, while companies are becoming more agile and competitive. As these technologies continue to evolve, the insurance industry in India is set to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, accessibility, and customer satisfaction, making a significant impact on the country’s financial ecosystem. 

