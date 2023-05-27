 How Big Eyes Coin Drives The Evolution Of Crypto Gambling Through Its New Casino : The Tribune India

How Big Eyes Coin Drives The Evolution Of Crypto Gambling Through Its New Casino

How Big Eyes Coin Drives The Evolution Of Crypto Gambling Through Its New Casino


Here’s why cryptocurrency and casinos are a match made in heaven.

The anonymous nature of blockchain means players have the chance to play discreetly. Payments to and from your account are only revealed through a wallet address, which cannot be tracked back to you.

According to Icon Worldwide, online gambling is valued at $93 billion and is projected to grow to $154 billion by 2030. Crypto payments have taken a massive chunk of all online gambling payments, around 25%. With such immense potential for cryptocurrency in gambling, entrepreneurs have jumped on the idea and used DeFi platforms with a stable token to power a fully operational casino. Now, Big Eyes Coin will be one of those cryptocurrencies.

Set to launch on the 29th of August, Big Eyes Coin – one of the best projects in 2023 – will soon open a crypto casino where all payments will be made in $BIG.

Big Eyes Coin Casino Will Provide a Key Foundation For Stable Pricing 

The Big Eyes casino will have 4,000 casino games to choose from, a wide range when compared to your traditional physical casinos.

Having an online casino where all payments are made in $BIG adds a constant buying pressure that helps to keep the price of Big Eyes Coin afloat, especially during times when the crypto market may be lukewarm, not appreciating in value. Also, adding new economies or products into a DeFi ecosystem is a great way to increase the trading volume of the token, which contributes to the price.

Increased trade volumes also mean more utility for the project, giving Big Eyes Coin a chance to list on established exchanges alongside blue chip cryptocurrencies.

Dont Miss Out On One Of The Best Crypto Projects In 2023

As Big Eyes Coin’s presale is nearing a close, here’s why you shouldn’t waste any time and buy yourself some tokens.

Big Eyes Coin is in the 14th – and possibly last – stage of its presale. Usually, ICOs increase the price of their token with each funding stage in controlled movements. After the token’s presale is over, it is moved to crypto exchanges, where it is ready for public trading. In a rare move, the team behind Big Eyes Coin has decided to reverse the token’s presale price back to its 3rd stage. This means you get your Big Eyes Coin at a massive discount and potentially earn higher profits when the token is ready for public markets.

Combined with the upcoming casino, Big Eyes has finally reached the point of development in common with only a few meme coins, where the token has grown from a currency to a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Get Out There And Buy Yourself Some Big Eyes

Big Eyes Coin has raised $42 million and is on track to become one of the biggest ICOs in recent years. Join the trend and buy one of the most hyped meme coins of the year!

Once you purchase your Big Eyes Coin, you can either keep it as an investment or try your luck at any of the 4000+ games soon to be offered by the meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

2
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

3
Nation

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

4
Chandigarh

From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

5
Punjab

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

6
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

7
Punjab

Punjab man tries to send opium packets to US via courier, booked by Gurugram police

8
Sports

Sensational Shubman Gill takes Gujarat Titans to second successive IPL final

9
Nation

Five judges elevated as high court chief justices; one to retire on May 30

10
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office ...

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 8 chief ministers give it a miss

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Senior BJP leader says the NITI Aayog is a key body for dete...

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

The project, to be executed over a two-year period, will cov...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Gurugram: Tarn Taran man tries to send opium to US via courier, booked

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

HC for service of summons through WhatsApp, other messaging apps

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Rain, strong winds hit Delhi, road traffic impacted; IMD predicts more downpour

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

PSEB Class X results: Manpreet Kaur tops Jalandhar district with 98.62%, placed 7th in Punjab

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit Kaur tops Ludhiana district with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30