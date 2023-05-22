How New Development in Hills Offers Sustainable and Modern Living Options?

Ask anybody and they will tell you that hills are their preferred location for escaping the chaos that the city creates and living a peaceful life in the midst of nature. In all these years, the beauty that hill stations carry has made them a popular tourist attraction and as a result, people have started buying second homes in these locations. However, with the ever-increasing concern that people have for the environment and the need for sustainable living, it has become integral to make sure that every new development in the hills offers a contemporary space without damaging our ecosystem.

Over the past few years, there has been a great shift in the way people think about their homes and the environment. Due to this shift, individuals now look for sustainable living options that are eco-friendly, energy efficient and have less carbon footprint. Even real estate developers have realised this need of the hour of building homes that are not just aesthetically beautiful but are also meant for sustainable living. Thus, most of the new developments in the hills provide eco-friendly and contemporary housing options that are intended to protect the environment while enhancing the quality of life. In order to make sure that the homes are energy-efficient and have a small carbon footprint, these developments use cutting-edge technologies, environmentally friendly materials, and sustainable practices.

Owing to this current demand, Mr Megh Raj Garg and Mr Sudarshan Singla, the Founders of Cliffton Valley and Chester Hills, two of the top-rated residential properties in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Solan, have always ensured to stay up with the demands. In this article, they have discussed how residential properties in the hills are offering sustainability and modern living and how properties owned by them contribute to this.

Green roofs are becoming popular

Well, to begin with, a vital development that has happened in hill stations is the usage of green roofs. These roofs are covered with vegetation that helps in the reduction of the heat island effect, improvement of air quality and the absorption of rainwater. Additionally, green roofs also provide a habitat for birds and insects which promotes biodiversity. Due to all these factors, these roofs are gaining popularity in hill stations and providing an excellent view of surrounding hills along with temperature regulation.

Solar designs becoming a preferred choice

Another development that has happened in the hills over the years is the use of passive solar design. Passive solar utilises natural sunlight for heating and cooling homes, reducing the need for an artificial heating and cooling system. It involves features such as large windows to capture sunlight, thermal masses for heat storage and shading devices to block sunlight in summer.

Usage of sustainable materials is increasing

Witnessing the current demand, real estate developers are now shifting to using sustainable materials such as bamboo, natural stone and recycled wood for the construction of homes. Each of these materials is eco-friendly and renewable with a low carbon footprint. Also, developers are incorporating rainwater harvesting systems for collecting rainwater that can be then used for non-potable purposes like gardening and washing.

Prevention of soil

A challenge that developers come across while building homes in hills is the need to preserve the natural landscape and prevent soil erosion. Therefore, builders now use techniques like terracing and retaining walls for preventing soil erosion and ensuring that the landscape remains intact. In addition to this, they now use native plants in landscaping that requires less water and helps in biodiversity promotion.

Even though sustainability is getting priority in new hills development still modern amenities and facilities are also incorporated to make life comfortable. These may range from gated communities to 24/7 security to clubhouses, swimming pools, gyms and recreational facilities. The interiors are designed to offer mesmerising views of hills and valleys, providing a perfect escape from the city’s chaos. Developers like the Founders of Chester Hills and Cliffton Valley are smartly integrating modern technology, sustainable practices and eco-friendly materials together for building homes that are energy efficient. In the coming time, they will further work towards providing a modern living experience amidst magnificent mountains while also helping to preserve the beauty of hills for upcoming generations.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.