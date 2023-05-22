 How New Development in Hills Offers Sustainable and Modern Living Options? : The Tribune India

How New Development in Hills Offers Sustainable and Modern Living Options?

How New Development in Hills Offers Sustainable and Modern Living Options?


Ask anybody and they will tell you that hills are their preferred location for escaping the chaos that the city creates and living a peaceful life in the midst of nature. In all these years, the beauty that hill stations carry has made them a popular tourist attraction and as a result, people have started buying second homes in these locations. However, with the ever-increasing concern that people have for the environment and the need for sustainable living, it has become integral to make sure that every new development in the hills offers a contemporary space without damaging our ecosystem.

Over the past few years, there has been a great shift in the way people think about their homes and the environment. Due to this shift, individuals now look for sustainable living options that are eco-friendly, energy efficient and have less carbon footprint. Even real estate developers have realised this need of the hour of building homes that are not just aesthetically beautiful but are also meant for sustainable living. Thus, most of the new developments in the hills provide eco-friendly and contemporary housing options that are intended to protect the environment while enhancing the quality of life. In order to make sure that the homes are energy-efficient and have a small carbon footprint, these developments use cutting-edge technologies, environmentally friendly materials, and sustainable practices.

Owing to this current demand, Mr Megh Raj Garg and Mr Sudarshan Singla, the Founders of Cliffton Valley and Chester Hills, two of the top-rated residential properties in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Solan, have always ensured to stay up with the demands. In this article, they have discussed how residential properties in the hills are offering sustainability and modern living and how properties owned by them contribute to this.

  1. Green roofs are becoming popular

Well, to begin with, a vital development that has happened in hill stations is the usage of green roofs. These roofs are covered with vegetation that helps in the reduction of the heat island effect, improvement of air quality and the absorption of rainwater. Additionally, green roofs also provide a habitat for birds and insects which promotes biodiversity. Due to all these factors, these roofs are gaining popularity in hill stations and providing an excellent view of surrounding hills along with temperature regulation.

 

 

 

 

  1. Solar designs becoming a preferred choice

Another development that has happened in the hills over the years is the use of passive solar design. Passive solar utilises natural sunlight for heating and cooling homes, reducing the need for an artificial heating and cooling system. It involves features such as large windows to capture sunlight, thermal masses for heat storage and shading devices to block sunlight in summer.

 

  1. Usage of sustainable materials is increasing

Witnessing the current demand, real estate developers are now shifting to using sustainable materials such as bamboo, natural stone and recycled wood for the construction of homes. Each of these materials is eco-friendly and renewable with a low carbon footprint. Also, developers are incorporating rainwater harvesting systems for collecting rainwater that can be then used for non-potable purposes like gardening and washing.

 

  1. Prevention of soil

A challenge that developers come across while building homes in hills is the need to preserve the natural landscape and prevent soil erosion. Therefore, builders now use techniques like terracing and retaining walls for preventing soil erosion and ensuring that the landscape remains intact. In addition to this, they now use native plants in landscaping that requires less water and helps in biodiversity promotion.

 

Even though sustainability is getting priority in new hills development still modern amenities and facilities are also incorporated to make life comfortable. These may range from gated communities to 24/7 security to clubhouses, swimming pools, gyms and recreational facilities. The interiors are designed to offer mesmerising views of hills and valleys, providing a perfect escape from the city’s chaos. Developers like the Founders of Chester Hills and Cliffton Valley are smartly integrating modern technology, sustainable practices and eco-friendly materials together for building homes that are energy efficient. In the coming time, they will further work towards providing a modern living experience amidst magnificent mountains while also helping to preserve the beauty of hills for upcoming generations.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

4
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

5
J & K

‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

6
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

8
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

9
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

10
Nation

‘We got 135 plus seats in Assembly polls, but I am not happy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Kashyap has officiated in district level matches in Punjab b...

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as guest of Austra...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon