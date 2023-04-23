ICP and Near Coins Make Headlines as Big Eyes Coin Presale Soars

As the Bull Run of 2023 approaches, the cryptocurrency market continues to attract investors worldwide. Among the emerging altcoins, ICP and Near Coins have recently made the news for different reasons. While ICP Coin has experienced record growth in active developers, Near's price action has been rivaling other major altcoins.

Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin, which operates like Shiba Inu, has scaled new peaks in its presale, offering a bonus code to maximize investments. In this article, we will delve deeper into the news surrounding ICP and Near while comparing Big Eyes Coin's presale bonus.

ICP Coin: The Future Solution

ICP Coin, also known as the Internet Computer Protocol, is a relatively new cryptocurrency launched in May 2021. Its unique selling point is that it aims to revolutionize the way the Internet functions.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies that rely on blockchain technology, ICP Coin leverages the power of a decentralized network of computers to provide a scalable and efficient internet infrastructure. As a result, ICP Coin has attracted significant interest from developers and investors alike.

ICP Coin has seen record growth in active developers, with over 700 developers currently working on its platform. This is a testament to the potential of ICP Coin in disrupting the internet as we know it. With its promise of faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and enhanced security, ICP Coin is positioning itself as a viable alternative to traditional internet infrastructure providers.

Near Coin: Innovation, Amplified

Near Coin, on the other hand, is a decentralized blockchain platform that aims to provide developers with an easy-to-use and scalable infrastructure for building decentralized applications (dApps). Its unique selling point is its sharding technology, which allows for the parallel processing of transactions, resulting in faster speeds and lower costs.

Recently, Near's price action has been on par with other major altcoins like Ethereum and Binance Coin. Its current market capitalization stands at over $2 billion, and its price has increased by over 700% in the past year.

This growth can be attributed to Near's innovative approach to decentralized infrastructure and its commitment to providing developers with a user-friendly platform.

Big Eyes Coin: Endless Paw-sibilities

Big Eyes Coin is an emerging cryptocurrency that operates like Shiba Inu, a popular meme-based cryptocurrency.

The presale has surged to over $34 million and has curated a strong network of investors through its unique reward system. The platform allows investors to earn additional profits through its Loot Boxes and NFT purchasing via the Opensea marketplace. This gives individuals a chance to have both short and long-term passive profits on the platform which can then increase their wealth.

As the presale nears its end, the platform now offers a bonus with every loot box purchase.

In conclusion, ICP and Near Coins are making headlines in the cryptocurrency industry for different reasons. While ICP Coin is attracting developers and investors with its unique approach to internet infrastructure, Near Coin is gaining popularity for its innovative approach to decentralized infrastructure. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin's presale is offering investors an opportunity to get in an emerging altcoin with promising potential. The Bull Run 2023 is approaching, and the cryptocurrency market is ripe with opportunities for those willing to take the risk.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.