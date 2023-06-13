Immigrate to Canada: Canada's Express Entry System to Undergo Revolutionary Changes

The Canadian government has recently passed Bill C19, bringing forth a series of amendments that will revolutionize the Express Entry system and impact people who are looking to immigrate to Canada. These modifications aim to enhance the Comprehensive Ranking System, which evaluates and ranks individuals in the pool, aligning it with Canada's evolving labor market and demographic requirements. ImmigCanada, an established Canadian immigration consultancy shares the latest updates and provides an insight into the key changes under Bill C19.

Here are the key changes expected under the Bill C19 amendments to Express Entry:

Selection Process Based on New Groups and Categories

Bill C19 will introduce Ministerial instructions that establish additional filters for the Express Entry pool based on various groups and categories. This shift will move beyond a singular focus on immigration classes, serving as the foundation for upcoming invitation rounds.

Enhanced Clarity in Invitations to Apply for Permanent Residence

Once the bill is enacted, new categories will be introduced, accompanied by specific eligibility requirements for ranking purposes. In instances where a foreign national qualifies for multiple categories, the invitation will now specify the categories in which the applicant must apply.

Specification of Economic Goals for Each Category

Under the new bill, the Minister will be required to specify the economic goals supported by each newly established category in the instructions. This transparency will ensure alignment between immigration objectives and the economic priorities of Canada.

Age-related Points Loss is No Longer a Barrier to Permanent Residence

Bill C19 introduces provisions that enable Express Entry candidates, who may have lost eligibility due to changes in their circumstances, such as age-related point deductions, to still be considered for permanent residence. These individuals, provided they have received an invitation to apply and meet the minimum required score for ranking, will now have the opportunity to secure their permanent residency status.

Foreign Nationals' Categories to be Included in Minister's Report

The amendment mandates that the Minister's annual report to Parliament must include instructions for establishing any category intended for foreign nationals in the Express Entry system. This report will outline the economic goals associated with each category, as well as the number of invitations issued within them.

The Express Entry system comprises various categories, including the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and a component of the Provincial Nominee Program. All these categories will witness changes in 2023 under the Bill C19 amendments.

As the specifics of the Bill C19 amendments are yet to be unveiled, including detailed categories and their eligibility criteria, we encourage individuals interested in Canadian immigration to stay tuned for further updates in the upcoming months.

