Indian Super League 2023/24 – Assessing The Chances Of All 12 Teams

The expanded Indian Super League 2023/24 season is here with Punjab FC joining the existing 11 teams for the new campaign.

Mohun Bagan will be the defending champions after Grand Final success over Bengaluru on penalties, while Mumbai City will look to lift the Winners’ Shield once again after topping the standings in 2022/23.

Leading betting site Aussiebets.com have taken a look at the odds, the chances of each team and ranked where they think each will end up in the standings.

Bengaluru FC

Last season - ISL Cup finalists - (4th)

Predicted finish - 3rd

Last season’s ISL Cup finalists and champions in 2019, Bengaluru FC, have every chance of lifting the title this season.

Led by experienced former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson, the Blues have added quality and experience in the shape of midfielder Keziah Veendorp, Curtis Main and Ryan Williams to an already talented squad.

Finishing last season in fourth place, Bengaluru will be expected to reach the playoff stages again this year.

Chennaiyin FC

Last season - 8th

Predicted finish - 5th

Now under the experienced guiding hand of Owen Coyle, the two-time ISL Cup winners will be keen to improve on another disappointing eighth-placed finish.

The Marina Machans have added plenty of ISL experience in the shape of Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray, both of whom have played under Coyle previously.

While unlikely to win the title, Chennayin can compete for a top-six finish and a place in the playoffs.

East Bengal FC

Last season - 9th

Predicted finish - 7th

The famous Red and Gold have finished no higher than ninth in three previous ISL seasons.

However, the arrival of Spanish boss Carles Cuadrat has raised expectations ahead of the new campaign.

The additions of experienced ISL trio Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera and Javier Siverio should see the Kolkata side rise up the table this season.

FC Goa

Last season - 7th

Predicted finish - 4th

Two-time ISL runners-up FC Goa will be expected to improve on last season’s seventh-placed finish.

With the appointment of experienced Spaniard Manuel Márquez, the Gaurs will likely prove one to watch this season.

Former FC Andorra forward Carlos Martínez is one of several players to join Marquez on India’s southwest coast.

Hyderabad FC

Last season - 2nd

Predicted finish - 9th

Beaten semi-finalists in last season’s ISL Cup after a second-place finish, Hyderabad are again expected to be in contention to claim India’s top title.

Led by the only Indian boss currently in charge of an ISL side, Thangboi Singto has added six new faces to his squad, including Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen.

Jamshedpur FC

Last season - 10th

Predicted finish - 8th

ISL title winners in 2022, Jamshedpur, endured a miserable defence of their title, eventually finishing the campaign second from bottom.

A significant overhaul of their first-team squad, coupled with the arrival of Steve Cooper to replace Aidy Boothroyd as head coach, should see an improved performance this season.

Kerala Blasters FC

Last season - 5th

Predicted finish - 3rd

Ivan Vukomanović’s Kerala Blasters are a team with genuine aspirations to clinch their first-ever ISL title.

Three-time ISL runners-up in 2014, 2016, and 2022, the Tuskers boast a seasoned and well-established squad.

The recent addition of Australian forward Jaushua Sotirio has the potential to catapult the Blasters into the playoffs once more this season.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Last season - Won ISL Cup (3rd)

Predicted finish - 2nd

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) enters the ISL 2023–24 season as one of the favourites to retain their ISL title.

After a 3rd-place finish in the league standings, MBSG clinched their first-ever ISL Cup with a dramatic penalty shootout win against Bengaluru.

MBSG also claimed glory in the Durand Cup against Kolkata rivals East Bengal FC.

The summer transfer window saw MBSG reinforce their squad with Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku, Sahal Abdul Samad and Anwar Ali signing up.

Given those additions and their recent successes, MBSG looks like a strong contender to become the first team to retain the ISL title.

Mumbai City FC

Last season - 1st - (ISL Cup semi-finalists)

Predicted finish - 1st

Last season’s league stage winners, Mumbai City, should again find themselves mixing at the top end of the IS in the coming campaign.

Des Buckingham’s side enjoyed an excellent 18-match unbeaten streak while also setting a new record for goals scored in a season (54 in 20 games).

With a relatively settled squad, the Islanders are one of the favourites for ISL glory this season.

Northeast United FC

Last season - 11th

Predicted finish - 12th

Northeast United had a dismal ISL campaign last year, finishing bottom of the table with just one win and five points collected from twenty games,

Now under the tenure of Spanish boss Juan Pedro, hopes are high that the Guwahati-based side can improve on last season’s miserable performances.

Still, with a much-changed squad, it could be another difficult year for NUFC.

Odisha FC

Last season - 6th

Predicted finish - 6th

Following their historic first-ever top-six finish last season, Odisha appears well-prepared to mount another strong challenge this season.

The Juggernauts clinched their first-ever trophy earlier this year with a victory in the AIFF Super Cup.

The appointment of Spanish head coach Sergio Lobera - a former ISL title winner with FC Mumbai - should see the Bhubaneswar-based side in contention for further honours.

Punjab FC

Last season - NA

Predicted finish - 11th

Making their debut in the ISL, Punjab FC come into the top flight with an excellent record in the I-League last season.

With 16 wins from 22 matches, PFC became the first-ever team to gain promotion to the ISL.

Under the tutelage of Greek boss Staikos Sergetis, the Mohali-based side have boosted their ranks with several new arrivals, including Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Mumbai