 Mahesh Poojary and Avinash Sachdev confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 2 and take part in the Rs 20 lakh prize money task first episode leak : The Tribune India

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 is scheduled to hit Colors Voot and Jio Cinemas soon and shall certainly hit it hard! With Salman Khan hosting this mega popular reality show for a many years in a row, every season is a fantastic blend of interesting tasks, crazy fights, and controversies that grab the headlines. The housemates include the likes of Avinash Sachdeva, Palak Puraswani, Mahesh Poojary, Awez Darbar are the confirmed contestants for BiggBoss OTT2. As strong personalities clash, tempers flare and true emotions come to the fore, the entertainment quotient of the show just rises higher and higher.

As per the leaked reports, in the first episode, two housemates Avinash Sachdev and Mahesh Poojary, the housemates who did not perform well in the luxury budget task of Rs. 20 lakh, are sent to the Bigg Boss Prison and will not be given to become captainship. The cell does not include the luxury facilities which are otherwise there in the house. It contains a metal cot and another bed on the floor. The members would be seen convincing the Janta for votes.

According to the reports, there would be sections like Dangal in the Jungle and Sankat in the Jungle and with prison. So now here the Janta will decide who will be the captain who shall get the Rs. 20 lakh prize money who will have to control over the game. That's why it's Lagi Bagi, i.e. "Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi". This time there is gonna be twist n turn.

Sources have also revealed that there might be various tasks which Contestants would be performing for luxury budget. Some of the probable tasks are:

The contestants work in a team to get food.

Clashes of the two teams.

Contestants given a dancing task.

Contestants given a behavior task.

Political task in the house.

Contestants to perform mother and baby task.

Well, it will be interesting to see how things will change in the house as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 goes on.

Many celebrities have been locked for the show and the confirmed names would be out soon but a few names that are doing the rounds that are confirmed are Pooja Gor, Awez Darbar, Mahesh Poojary, Anjali Arora, Faisal Shaikh etc.

So, how excited you are to see what will happen in the upcoming episode?

