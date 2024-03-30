 Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launched  Sparkling New Store in Patiala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launched  Sparkling New Store in Patiala

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launched  Sparkling New Store in Patiala

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launched  Sparkling New Store in Patiala


Patiala, Punjab, 30 March 2024: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, ranked as the world's sixth-largest jewellery brand, opened its latest store in Patiala, Punjab. This luxurious store, spanning 5047 sq. ft., marks the brand's 4th store in Punjab and the 30th in the North region. M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group virtually inaugurated the store on March 28, 2024. The grand opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Ajit Pal Singh Kohli (Member of the Legislative Assembly of Punjab) on 30th March. Sharing his joy about the store launch, M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated, "Our new store in Patiala is a reflection of the values we hold dear and reaffirms our commitment to providing excellence to our customers. It represents our unwavering dedication to enriching lives with the finest selection of jewelry and best-in-class services. We look forward to strengthening our bond with Punjab, a state that has embraced our jewellery with open arms. We look forward to adorning each customer's experience with the distinctive Malabar sparkle."

Located on the Ground & First Floor, TP 4-C, Bhupindra Road, the Patiala store boasts two-floor interiors, an inviting ambience, and a wide array of collections at competitive prices, promising a world-class shopping experience. Thoughtfully curated, the space invites customers to explore exclusive collections in a convenient setting.

Featuring meticulously crafted designs in gold, diamond, polki, gemstones, platinum, and more, the store offers an extensive range of jewellery to suit diverse tastes. With extraordinary pieces from exclusive brands such as Mine Diamond Jewellery, Era Uncut Diamond Jewellery, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewellery, Precia Gemstone Jewellery, and Viraaz Polki Jewellery, the store aims to be the ultimate destination for distinctive and captivating designs.

As part of the store launch celebrations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is presenting an exclusive inaugural offer to customers. On purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs. 50,000, customers will receive a 0.15 mg gold coin, those buying precious & uncut jewellery worth Rs. 50,000, will get a 0.30 mg gold coin for each value; and customers purchasing Mine Diamonds products worth Rs. 25,000 will receive a 0.30 mg gold coin. This offer is available from March 30, 2024, to April 7, 2024, lasting for 9 days.

Renowned for its commitment to transparency and fairness in pricing, Malabar Gold & Diamonds ensures customers can purchase their favourite jewellery at fair making charges.

Additionally, the brand offers the One India One Gold Rate scheme, ensuring uniform pricing for gold across all its stores nationwide. Strengthening the brand's commitment to its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises. The Malabar Promises include a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight, and stone charge of the jewellery; assured lifetime free maintenance for the jewellery; 100% value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery; 100% HUID-compliant gold; IGI and   GIA-certified diamonds ensuring a 28-point quality check of global standards; a buyback guarantee; complimentary jewellery insurance; responsible sourcing; and fair labour practices.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, the brand today has a strong retail network of over 340 stores spread across 14 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories across India, Australia, Canada, the U.K., the USA, the Middle East, and the Far East. The company currently ranks 6th among the largest jewellery retailers globally and 9th globally in Deloitte’s Luxury Goods ranking.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

2
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

3
Punjab

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

4
Trending

Pizza delivery agent in Canada faces racist abuse on video

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann brings newborn daughter home, names her Niyamat Kaur Mann

6
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

7
Himachal

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

8
Punjab

Picking strong nominees for Khadoor Sahib, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib uphill task for BJP

9
Uttar Pradesh

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

10
Delhi

Sukesh ‘extortion’ complaint: MHA nod for CBI probe against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Excise policy case: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED

Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

This is the second case in which the ED has charged the AAP ...

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns Chandigarh DC

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Excise policy case: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

AAP alleges connection between excise policy scam witness and BJP; challenges ED to conduct probe

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for Ludhiana district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: Ludhiana DEO

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new Fatehgarh Sahib district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee