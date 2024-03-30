Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launched  Sparkling New Store in Patiala

Patiala, Punjab, 30 March 2024: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, ranked as the world's sixth-largest jewellery brand, opened its latest store in Patiala, Punjab. This luxurious store, spanning 5047 sq. ft., marks the brand's 4th store in Punjab and the 30th in the North region. M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group virtually inaugurated the store on March 28, 2024. The grand opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Ajit Pal Singh Kohli (Member of the Legislative Assembly of Punjab) on 30th March. Sharing his joy about the store launch, M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated, "Our new store in Patiala is a reflection of the values we hold dear and reaffirms our commitment to providing excellence to our customers. It represents our unwavering dedication to enriching lives with the finest selection of jewelry and best-in-class services. We look forward to strengthening our bond with Punjab, a state that has embraced our jewellery with open arms. We look forward to adorning each customer's experience with the distinctive Malabar sparkle."

Located on the Ground & First Floor, TP 4-C, Bhupindra Road, the Patiala store boasts two-floor interiors, an inviting ambience, and a wide array of collections at competitive prices, promising a world-class shopping experience. Thoughtfully curated, the space invites customers to explore exclusive collections in a convenient setting.

Featuring meticulously crafted designs in gold, diamond, polki, gemstones, platinum, and more, the store offers an extensive range of jewellery to suit diverse tastes. With extraordinary pieces from exclusive brands such as Mine Diamond Jewellery, Era Uncut Diamond Jewellery, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewellery, Precia Gemstone Jewellery, and Viraaz Polki Jewellery, the store aims to be the ultimate destination for distinctive and captivating designs.

As part of the store launch celebrations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is presenting an exclusive inaugural offer to customers. On purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs. 50,000, customers will receive a 0.15 mg gold coin, those buying precious & uncut jewellery worth Rs. 50,000, will get a 0.30 mg gold coin for each value; and customers purchasing Mine Diamonds products worth Rs. 25,000 will receive a 0.30 mg gold coin. This offer is available from March 30, 2024, to April 7, 2024, lasting for 9 days.

Renowned for its commitment to transparency and fairness in pricing, Malabar Gold & Diamonds ensures customers can purchase their favourite jewellery at fair making charges.

Additionally, the brand offers the One India One Gold Rate scheme, ensuring uniform pricing for gold across all its stores nationwide. Strengthening the brand's commitment to its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises. The Malabar Promises include a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight, and stone charge of the jewellery; assured lifetime free maintenance for the jewellery; 100% value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery; 100% HUID-compliant gold; IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring a 28-point quality check of global standards; a buyback guarantee; complimentary jewellery insurance; responsible sourcing; and fair labour practices.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, the brand today has a strong retail network of over 340 stores spread across 14 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories across India, Australia, Canada, the U.K., the USA, the Middle East, and the Far East. The company currently ranks 6th among the largest jewellery retailers globally and 9th globally in Deloitte’s Luxury Goods ranking.

