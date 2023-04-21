 Meet Muhammad Irfan — a Successful Entrepreneur, Brand Ambassador, Real enthusiast and one of our top most influential : The Tribune India

A Malaysian entrepreneur Muhammad is credited for his achievements in Fashion and business during the year which showed qualities of resilience, in line with the Year 2021 where the world got out of the COVID pandemic with vaccinations and bounced back. Dedicating a front cover to the entrepreneur, the People Malaysia has described Muhammad Irfan as a “resilient, intelligent, sharp and compassionate man” who has saw ups and downs in business but continued to invest and grow.

Muhammad Irfan, Entrepreneur, resides in Malaysia is not only an entrepreneur but also a CEO of the “ALFARO MALL”.He also works with models across all different parts of the world.Muhammad Irfan shared his life story: what it takes to grow in the West, how to be successful in life, and why he sees potential in the Malay economy.

After receiving the recognition, Irfan posted, “All Praise is for Allah. I am Humbled and honored to be given this fame by People in Malaysia. I have tried to be sincere, honest, and worked hard all my life. Like any successful man, I have had successes and failures along the way but with pure intentions, I have always tried to be resilient and extremely positive in life. As an entrepreneur, my intention is to try and improve society around me. Adding value where I can and working to create prosperity.”

He further added that the fundamentals of success in business are “perseverance and extreme optimism”, powered by a positive outlook at life. He shared that he had started doing business when in school and has not looked back since then.He said the key to success for him was working hard and being different and ahead of the competition. Along with it, hard work make him the Top model in Fashion Industry.He has become a "Top Model" to Young Entrepreneurs, inspire and mentor others in the field thanks to his relentless commitment to stay current with trends and the numerous moving rules and regulations in the Fashion Industry.

He possesses all the necessary traits, such as morality, ethics, leadership, community service, and mentoring. Everyone who wishes to start a career in the fashion industry will receive assistance from him.

