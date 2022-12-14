Meet Stark Drones, a Startup Wanting to Build Firefighting UAVs and Other Futuristic Gadgets

New Delhi, December 14: Stark Drones isn’t your average or typical startup. They are a startup designated to do groundbreaking things within the industry and have hopes to build very disruptive tech. This includes trying to take care of forest fires and making sure that firefighting even on the comamercialized level is much safer. A goal of Stark Drones is to start development of firefighting UAVs during the year of 2023. This is among their portfolio of other technologies which are centered around disrupting telecom and infrastructure as industries.

Stark Drones is a startup that is heavily involved in sustainability, green tech, and environmental engineering. A huge initiative that Stark Drones is working on is the development of various compressed air energy storage solutions and various technologies for smart cities and decentralized grids. Their intellectual property portfolio has also been expanding. 2022 has been quite the year for them. They have tested an internet balloon and were working on various prototype phases and demo launches.

India is a country that could potentially benefit a lot from technology that Stark Drones builds. According to TimesMojo, around 80% of India’s water is severely polluted and demand for water is expected to grow by 55 percent by the year 2050. Stark Drones helps to do what it can to tackle the water scarcity problem on a global scale.

Stark Drones is working on “water from air” prototypes or water harvesting devices to tackle this problem. They are also working on aquatic and underwater wireless networks for oceanic monitoring and mineral offloading, as well as the UAVs for fighting out fires that can cause droughts. Their UAVs also plan to use dry chemical methods to fight out fires instead of large amounts of water.

They are working on an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder which will be at: https://www.wefunder.com/starkdrones.

In relation to their crowdfunding campaign, they have the following disclosure:

We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

