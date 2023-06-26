Meme Crypto Rollercoaster: Pepe's Delisting, Shiba Inu's Burning, And Caged Beasts 20% Instant USDT Bonus

In the fast-paced world of meme cryptos, fortunes rise and fall, and recent events have showcased this volatility. Pepecoin (PEPE), once a symbol of internet culture, has faced a setback with its delisting from Binance's Flexible Loan platform. On the other hand, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been turning heads with its impressive token burn rate.

Amidst these mixed fortunes, a new player emerges in the meme crypto jungle: Caged Beasts (BEASTS). With its blend of digital assets and untamed animal kingdom spirit, Caged Beasts offers a thrilling adventure for crypto enthusiasts seeking something wild.

Pepe: From Memes To Misfortune

Pepecoin, the meme crypto that once rode the waves of internet fame, has recently hit a rocky patch. In a surprising turn of events, Binance, one of the biggest players in the cryptocurrency world, announced that it will be delisting PEPE as a borrowable asset on its Flexible Loan platform. Ouch!

Binance's decision stems from its commitment to offer its users high-quality and reliable assets. Unfortunately, PEPE doesn't quite meet the criteria. Starting from June 21, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC), PEPE will no longer be available for borrowing through Binance's platform. So, if you were planning to get your hands on some PEPE loans, you better act fast!

To all the borrowers out there, here's a word of caution: make sure you repay any outstanding loans before the deadline. Failure to do so may result in liquidation, and nobody wants that. Plus, keep in mind that there's a 2% liquidation fee for those unlucky enough to face this fate. So, repay your loans and avoid the Pepeperations (pun intended)!

Shiba Inu: Burn Baby, Burn!

In the world of meme cryptos, Shiba Inu has been making some waves of its own recently. This little puppy has been on fire, and I mean that quite literally. Shiba Inu has been burning tokens at a remarkable rate, leaving the crypto community in awe.

Token burning is when a cryptocurrency's tokens are permanently removed from circulation. Shiba Inu has been flexing its burn muscles, reducing its token supply and, in turn, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. It's like a magic trick where the supply disappears, and the value goes poof!

The burn rate of Shiba Inu has caught the attention of many crypto enthusiasts. With every token burned, the supply tightens, leading some to speculate about potential future gains. So, keep an eye on Shiba Inu's bonfire, because it might just light the way to some exciting possibilities.

Caged Beasts: Crypto With A Wild Side

Now, let's shift our attention to something new and exciting in the meme crypto jungle: Caged Beasts. If you're looking for a crypto that brings a whole lot of wildness to the table, Caged Beasts might just be what you need.

Caged Beasts is a meme crypto that combines the thrill of digital assets with the untamed spirit of the animal kingdom. Imagine lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!) battling it out in the crypto realm. Sounds wild, right?

But that's not all—Caged Beasts has some exciting features to offer. With its unique tokenomics and community-driven approach, Caged Beasts aims to create a dynamic ecosystem where holders have a say in the future of the project. It's like a safari adventure where you get to shape the path!

And here's the buzz: Caged Beasts is gearing up for a presale! This is your chance to get in on the action early and secure your spot among the crypto wildlife. So, keep an eye out for the presale details, because you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to join this untamed pack.

Final Thoughts

In the world of meme cryptos, volatility reigns supreme. Whether it's the misfortunes of Pepe, the burning fervour of Shiba Inu, or the untamed allure of Caged Beasts, there's never a dull moment. So, strap in, fellow crypto adventurers, and prepare for a journey unlike any other. Happy hunting!

For More Information On Caged Beasts:

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.