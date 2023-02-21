 Most Effective Ways to Earn Returns through Your Savings Account : The Tribune India

Most Effective Ways to Earn Returns through Your Savings Account

February 15: If you’re reading this article, you're probably trying to find ways to make your money work for you. And if you're looking for a safe and reliable way to park your money, a savings account is a great option. But not all savings accounts are created equal. So how do you know which one is the best for you?

A savings account is seen as one of the most popular options  of bank accounts, favoured greatly by the customers in general. But what makes it so popular?  It is one of the safest ways to grow your money over a period of time – simply by keeping your money in a savings account and benefiting from the interest that gets accrued on it.

 

However, you have to know how savings accounts work and how to get the best interest rate to earn more on your money that you are going to keep as the principal sum. Let's find out.

 

Can you get better returns through your savings account?

A savings account can be a tool to grow your savings, especially if the bank offers a high interest rate. IDFC FIRST Bank, for instance, offers a high savings account interest rate along with a monthly interest credit option that allows you to compound your returns more often. Additionally, your account is accessible online, with a full range of banking services available and instant access to funds.

 

While savings accounts are often regarded as safe spaces for parking money, you can turn it into a wealth-generation instrument by following these effective ways to earn returns through your savings account.

 

  1. Manage your expenses sagaciously

Budgeting and managing your expenses are traditional but effective ways to save money. By planning your expenses, you can avoid unnecessary expenditures and spend wisely on the things you need. In the long run, you’ll notice significant savings through budgeting.

 

 

  1. Choose an account with a higher interest rate

A higher interest rate on savings accounts can result in higher returns than a lower interest rate on savings accounts. Savings account interest rates vary across banks, and you need to compare different offerings before making a decision.

 

Choosing a savings account with higher interest rates than others is one of the best ways to ensure better returns on savings.

  1. Open a recurring deposit

You can always link your savings account to a recurring deposit (RD) to earn a higher interest rate. Recurring deposits typically offer higher interest rates than savings accounts and, unlike FDs, do not require a require a lump sum investment. By doing this, you earn fixed interest on the invested amount, which compounds over time. You can set up a monthly amount to be deducted from your savings account against your recurring deposit.

 

  1. Take the benefits of rewards offered on debit card

The rewards and offers available on your debit cards can help you save more. Banks and other financial institutions offer attractive deals, discounts, and benefits with debit cards. To know about ongoing offers and deals, you can visit various e-commerce sites and your bank’s website or app.

 

  1. Set short and long-term savings goals

When you set financial goals, you can prepare a better financial blueprint. If you take a disciplined approach and keep your expenses conservative, you can anticipate higher savings. Uncontrolled and unplanned expenses make it harder to save money. You can save more if you set long-term or short-term goals.

  1. Try opening multiple accounts

With various interest rates on your overall funds and several features and benefits to complement your lifestyle, multiple savings accounts can help you reap better returns. To avoid any charges, ensure that you maintain the minimum average balance in these accounts.

Saving money is as important as investing. Modern savings accounts fulfil both needs, providing safe and convenient storage while earning high interest on deposits.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

