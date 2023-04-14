Mumbai Indian’s sensation Nehal Wadhera’s 101 metre long six drives Fans crazy !

A fantastic match was witnessed between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in which RCB decided to field first after winning the toss. Who knew that a young star player from Mumbai Indians i.e Nehal Wadhera will be a trending sensation after the match ends.

'Run by the run, ball by ball, a young batsman carves his name in IPL's history, leaving a trail of runs and a challenge for others in this IPL 2023 season'. As soon as the match starts, Mumbai Indians were not in a good position as they lost their three important wickets and were manage to put just 29 runs on the board. The top-order dismissal was very disappointing for the fans. It was a very challenging situation for Mumbai Indians to cope up from here and come back in the game.

With the scoreboard reading 48-4 in 8.5 overs, it was crucial for MI to build a strong partnership to stabilize their innings. Mumbai Indians is a star-studded team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has been known to nurture and showcase young talent over the years. The IPL debut of Nehal Wadhera for the Mumbai Indians team was a momentous occasion.

He started well and focus on building partnerships. It was the 14th over of the match and Karan Sharma was the bowler in front of Nehal Wadhera. Nehal Wadhera took on Karan Sharma hitting massive sixes in the consecutive 3rd and 4th delivery is the same over. What makes fans crazy was the sixer on the fourth delivery as it was the gigantic and mammoth 101-meter Six. Crowd applauded this shot and this was registered as the longest six till date in IPL 2023 season.

However, trying to hit the next ball led to the downfall of his wicket. Nehal Wadhera's small inning was full of excitement and thrill for the cricket and IPL fans. Nehal Wadhera they view performance was impressive in the terms of his shots placement and skill to hit long sixes. People on social media also started talking about whether can Nehal Wadhera be the upcoming IPL Orange cap holder. Can he register his name as one of the emerging players in the IPL 2023 season?

Everyone is waiting for the upcoming matches and is ready to witness such performance again and again from the youngster Nehal Wadhera in the jersey of Mumbai Indians. Many cricketers and fans have already congratulated him for his performance in his IPL Debut.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.