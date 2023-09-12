 Musk Considers Dogecoin Integration, Casio Collaborates With Polygon, Traders Stack Pomerdoge for 17x Gains : The Tribune India

Although the crypto market has been in decline in the last few weeks, top projects have continued to reach major milestones. Among these three projects are Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC), and Pomerdoge (POMD). In this article, we will discuss how these three projects are making a name in the bearish crypto market.

Musk Considers Social Media With Dogecoin (DOGE) Integration

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency news once again. Musk, a vocal supporter of Dogecoin, has hinted at the launch of a new blockchain-powered social media platform with payment capabilities.

In addition, Musk is also considering the possibility of integrating Dogecoin into this platform. The platform will not have its own native token but use DOGE as its utility token. Isaacson, the writer of Elon Musk's biography, revealed this information.

The involvement of Musk has helped the price of Dogecoin increase. Since bottoming at the $0.0600 level, the Dogecoin price has increased above $0.0630. With the bullish momentum, the Dogecoin price could increase towards the $0.0700 level soon.

Polygon (MATIC) and Casio Collaborate for NFT Launch

Polygon Labs, the development team behind the Polygon network has announced a partnership with Casio Computer Co., Ltd. As part of the collaboration, Casio will launch a virtual G-SHOCK project on the Polygon network.

The NFT collection will feature 15,000 limited-edition G-SHOCK Creator Pass NFTs. Minting of the NFTs on the Polygon blockchain will start on September 23. The news has already caused a positive sentiment for the Polygon price.

Increasing by more than 12% since hitting the $0.500 support, the MATIC price has increased to as high as $0.5670. With the launch of the G-SHOCK NFTs still ahead, crypto experts have predicted more increase in the price of Polyon.

Traders Stack Pomerdoge (POMD) Tokens Ahead of 17x Gains

In the crypto market filled with diverse investment opportunities, Pomerdoge (POMD), a new meme coin, is gaining traction among investors. Over the last couple of months, investors have stacked up more than 210 million Pomerdoge tokens in anticipation of a major price rally.

Crypto investors are bullish about Pomerdoge as it is the first meme coin to build a fully functional blockchain gaming ecosystem. The Pomergame, a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game that offers players exciting and fun-filled gameplay, is the center of the ecosystem.

Players can earn massive rewards from completing tasks with their unique avatars (Pomers) that are inspired by popular meme coins. The Pomerplace (an in-ecosystem marketplace) is another core part of the Pomerdoge ecosystem.

Lastly, the Pomerdoge ecosystem will feature NFTs collections, with the first ready to launch soon. Ahead of this launch, crypto experts have predicted a 17x price jump for the Pomerdoge utility token, POMD. Now trading at $0.0115 per token, investors have a great opportunity to join what is being described as the meme coin of 2023.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

