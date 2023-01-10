 Neeraj Sachdeva advocates the involvement of grape farmers with wine : The Tribune India

The Indian wine industry is rapidly expanding in terms of vineyard area, wine production, and wine exports. In India, there are currently 90 wineries. Wine grapes cover approximately 34,000 ha of land and produce approximately 17 million L of wine per year. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and the north-eastern states are major wine grape and wine production states in India. The growing number of wineries in the country has an impact on the raw material. As more wineries open, more farmers are drawn to wine grapes rather than table grapes. The state horticulture department attributes this to the cultivator's lower risk and higher price returns. Neeraj Sachdeva, the Director of LakeForest Wines, talks about the imvolvement of grape farmers in the production of wine in India.

 

Wine produced in India is now exported to France, Italy, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Belgium. APEDA (Agriculture Processed Food Export Development Authority) and ICAR-NRC-Grapes Pune are monitoring Indian grape and wine exports as well as food safety. When it comes to wine grapes, India is efficient with production because input costs such as plant protection and labour are lower. Another reason is that wine grapes necessitate less hands-on farming as compared to table grapes, that necessitate a lot more care.

 

“To give grape farmers a better future, several new large winery projects have been announced, all of which will require suppliers. If a farmer chooses wine grapes, he will save 50% on input costs,” informs Neeraj Sachdeva, the Director of LakeForest Wines. He further notes that as the market grows and matures, the trend is to divide it into different segments.

 

Maharashtra has 60,000 acres of grape cultivation, with 15,000 acres dedicated to wine grapes, accounting for 80% of the country's total. There are also 60 wineries.

Neeraj Sachdeva says, “The state of Maharashtra have 215 acres under grape cultivation and every year, and the concerned authority has allotted 10-15 more acres to wine grapes. Vintage Wines currently has a 50:50 split between its two grape varieties.” Sachdeva emphasised on the lower input costs. He says, “Plant protection for wine varieties is 50% lower, and it is a labour-intensive activity. The cost of table grapes is rising as labour costs rise. The farmer is unable to decline these hikes. Therefore, he chooses the wine variety.”

 

However, Neeraj Sachdeva cautioned that this does not imply that table grape cultivation is declining. Instead, cultivators are being segmented, with each catering to a specific market segment. Even within the table variety, there is a division, with exporters willing to pay higher input costs because the returns are high. Of 1.29 lakh tonnes grapes exported in 2020-21 (Dec-April), 96,000 tonnes were exported to European Union including countries like Germany, UK, and Netherlands. The remaining 33,000 tonnes were exported to non-European countries including UAE, Russia, and Malaysia.

 

Moreover, for further growth of grape farming, India Australia Economic Co-operation Trade Agreement (ECTA) was signed on April 2, 2022. In the agreement, India has committed to lowering the price of Australian wines. Neeraj Sachdeva, the Director of LakeForest Wines explains, “This is beneficial because, as India reduces the customs duty on wine, investment from Australia will increase. Australia is one of the countries that produce quality wines in the world. Australian wineries can work with Indian wineries in a variety of ways. This is a step in the right direction. Our Indian wine industry will get support in the field of harvesting, crop cultivation, high-quality wines, best practises, tracking and tracing, and quality consistency.”

 

The applicable duties for wines above USD 5/750 ML bottle will be reduced from 150% to 100%, with an additional 5% reduction every year for the next ten years. Whereas, from the date of the agreement's entry into force, Australia has provided complete tariff elimination for wines from India.

 

Over the last ten years, the Indian wine industry has grown steadily. Wine is slowly becoming a part of urban Indian life. With all the constructive steps being taken by the Indian authorities, we hope to see it grow even more, giving employment opportunities to thousands of grape farmers.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

