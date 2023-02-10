NightBuddy Reviews: Legit No-Bounce Wave Sensor 230° Headlamp Worth It?

Do you find yourself up late at night working, having fun, or exercising? Do you believe that carrying a flashlight is a nuisance at times? This shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Flashlights rarely produce enough light, need their batteries frequently changed, require you to hold them, and are easily displaced.

So, what are some alternatives to flashlights? Recently, our editorial team discovered a portable, lightweight, sturdy, and adaptable headlamp. These are but a few of the many features that this one device contains. Without any further delay, here’s what our team managed to uncover about NightBuddy™.

What is NightBuddy™?

NightBuddy™ is described as the world's first headlamp that can be used for night vision anytime, anywhere. Unlike traditional headlamps, which change direction with every bounce and bend due to the strapping, this unit is said to stay in place without ever unintentionally coming off. It is imperative to emphasize the latter, particularly regarding safety while working, performing repairs, exercising, walking, camping, or simply exploring, among other activities. How did the NightBuddy™ team manage to revolutionize headlamps for everyone? The only way to find out is to look over its list of features.

What features does NightBuddy™ have?

NightBuddy™ has recently turned heads, and it is all centered around features such as:

Adjustable Headband

NightBuddy™'s adjustable headband immediately makes it incredibly inclusive since it fits most head sizes without strapping that loses its shape. Aside from accommodating varying head sizes, its overall adjustability enables individuals to connect NightBuddy™ to various headgear, including full-brim hard helmets and soft hats such as baseball caps. This device can be attached efficiently while holding tightly in place.

230-Degree LED Light

NightBuddy™ produces 350 lumens of LED light, equivalent to the brightness of 350 candles. In fact, this is found in most flashlights, torches, and bike lights. Since this device is so close to one's eyesight, the brightness setting is considered efficient for select activities while being completely safe for the eyes. Furthermore, the power is estimated to last 3 hours on the brightest setting and up to 8 hours on the lowest. In comparison to rival products, NightBuddy™ gives 20 times the light intensity and covers the entire forehead beam at 230 degrees (wider than most coverage).

5 Lighting Modes & Wave Sensor Technology

NightBuddy™ has five different light modes: super bright, less bright, strobe, red light, and side beam. When it comes to red-light mode, it's been included to reduce glare, protect wildlife, and keep bugs away. The thought process must be appreciated here, considering how pests, in general are attracted to light and can be a nuisance, especially while camping. Furthermore, red lights are considered effective enough to enhance peripheral vision because of the filtered wavelength of light. Finally, this headlamp includes wave sensor technology to turn on or off the device with a simple hand signal.

Long Runtime

One full charge of NightBuddy™ can last up to 8 hours per use, which is plenty as long as it is not continuously running. Fortunately, this headlamp has a rechargeable battery, so all users will require is a quick USB-C charger to refuel the device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q. Where is NightBuddy™ manufactured?

NightBuddy™ is manufactured in China, the United States, and European regions to ensure prompt delivery across the globe.

Q. Why is NightBuddy™ superior to traditional headlamps?

NightBuddy™ outperforms traditional headlamps due to its no-bounce, comfortable, high field of light, and improved night vision design.

Q. Can everyone use NightBuddy™?

There are no restrictions on who can and cannot use NightBuddy™. This is owing in significant part to its adjustable headband.

Q. Does NightBuddy™ come with instructions?

Yes, all NightBuddy™ purchases include full instructions demonstrating how to attach, wear and use this headlamp.

Q. Will NightBuddy™ heat up if used consistently?

No, according to customer reviews, NightBuddy™ will not heat up. Therefore, risks are deemed highly unlikely.

Q. Is the spot on NightBuddy™ zoomable?

No, the NightBuddy™ spot is not zoomable; nonetheless, the LED light is bright enough and naturally well-focused.

Q. Is NightBuddy™ waterproof?

Yes, NightBuddy™ is waterproof. However, its exact rating has not been listed (i.e., IPX6 or IPX7). This is probably a question that should be clarified with customer support before proceeding.

Q. Is it possible to disable the wave sensor technology?

Yes, NightBuddy™'s wave sensor technology can be disabled so that it does not regularly trigger when close to a specific object.

Q. What is the estimated arrival time on NightBuddy™ shipments?

It comes down to inventory and where each NightBuddy™ order is being shipped. The creators share that shipping for US orders are between 2-5 business days.

Q. Is NightBuddy™ protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, NightBuddy™ is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Individuals should contact customer support for a complete refund if they change their minds. For more information on the refund policy and the eligibility requirements, contact the support team in one of the following ways:

Email: [email protected]

Mailing Address: 2880 W. Oakland Park Blvd Ste. 118, Oakland Park, FL 33311, United States

How much does NightBuddy™ cost?

Individuals who want to stock up on supplies of the NightBuddy™ can do so now because of the discounted rates for purchases. Specifically:

Buy One NightBuddy™ Headlamp: $34.95 Each + Free Shipping

$34.95 Each + Free Shipping Buy Three NightBuddy™ Headlamps Get Two Free: $23.32 Each + Free Shipping

$23.32 Each + Free Shipping Buy Three NightBuddy™ Headlamps Get Two Free: $19.99 Each + Free Shipping

In addition to each NightBuddy™ headlamp, customers can add a mobile kit for $7.49 at the checkout. This kit comes with a high-speed car charger, a USB cable, and a robust carry case.

Concluding Remarks

Overall, NightBuddy™ is an upgraded headlamp that corrects problems present in other headlamps on the market. For instance, this unique approach is completely adjustable whether it is worn as headgear or straight across the head. Second, for total clarity, the light itself covers a greater degree. Next, it has not one but five different light modes, which is terrific because not all activities demand the brightest light available. One of the five is exceptionally advantageous for camping because it is designed to repel pests of all kinds.

Who could possibly ignore its battery life and recharging procedures? All these factors make NightBuddy™ beneficial, in addition to its general price and money-back guarantee. It is worth noting that counterfeit versions are allegedly accessible.

The difference between NightBuddy™ and counterfeit versions is that the latter is unlikely to feature the red-light mode.

In accordance with everything, those interested in purchasing NightBuddy™ should do so by clicking on the official website here>>>.

