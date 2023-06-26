OKX Burned $258M Worth of OKB Tokens, Could This Hybrid Exchange Overtake Them?

OKX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced that it has burned more than $258 worth of its exchange token. The token burn is meant to reduce the token supply of OKB, allowing it to increase in value. Meanwhile, a new crypto exchange Tradecurve (TCRV) is launching with a hybrid infrastructure poised to replace decentralized exchanges like OKX, but does it stand a chance to overtake them?

▪ OKX has burned more than $258 million worth of its OKB Tokens

▪ The token burn of OKX has paid off, causing a 67% price increase since the start of 2023.

▪ Meanwhile, a new hybrid exchange, TCRV, has

OKX Burned $258 Million Worth of OKB Tokens

In its June report, leading crypto exchange, OKX, announced that it bought and burned 5,497,312.77 OKB tokens worth over $258 million. OKB is an ERC-20 token of the OKX exchange that gives holders incentives and discounts on trading fees. The crypto exchange periodically buys back and burns the native utility token (OKB) to reduce the supply circulating on the open market.

The buy-back and burn scheme from OKX makes its native OKB token deflationary. By reducing the total number of OKB tokens in supply, the scarcity of the token increases over time, driving the price of the token higher. The burn of OKB has affected the token, with its price increasing by more than 67% since the start of 2023. At the time of this writing, OKB trades at $45.20, gaining 2.1% over the last 24 hours.

Tradecurve Hybrid Exchange Forecasted to Replace CEXs like OKX

Over the last few months, OKX has been pushing to become one of the biggest crypto exchanges, but its nature as a centralized exchange (CEX) has hindered its progress.

CEXs have come under intense scrutiny because of their lack of transparency, as can be seen by the recent regulatory actions the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States took against Binance and Coinbase at the start of June.

Tradecurve differs from the likes of OKX because it combines features of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to solve some of the problems of CEXs. The decentralization of Tradecurve means traders have complete control over their digital assets and private keys.

This opposes the current structure of CEXs that manages the funds of users, placing trades on their behalf. In addition, the exchange places priorities on transparency and would implement an industry-leading Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) infrastructure.

Some features that have made CEXs popular among traders are also present, including a high level of liquidity and ease of use are present on Tradecurve.

As a well-balanced trading platform, experts have predicted that Tradecurve will replace centralized exchanges like OKX in the future. Still growing, Tradecurve is in its fourth presale stage where traders can buy its utility token for $0.018. Experts have forecasted that as Tradecurve fights to become a top 3 crypto exchange, its utility token can trade as high as $1.5 before 2023 ends.

