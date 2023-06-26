 OKX Burned $258M Worth of OKB Tokens, Could This Hybrid Exchange Overtake Them? : The Tribune India

OKX Burned $258M Worth of OKB Tokens, Could This Hybrid Exchange Overtake Them?

OKX Burned $258M Worth of OKB Tokens, Could This Hybrid Exchange Overtake Them?


OKX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced that it has burned more than $258 worth of its exchange token. The token burn is meant to reduce the token supply of OKB, allowing it to increase in value. Meanwhile, a new crypto exchange Tradecurve (TCRV) is launching with a hybrid infrastructure poised to replace decentralized exchanges like OKX, but does it stand a chance to overtake them?

>>BUY TCRV TOKENS NOW<<

  • OKX has burned more than $258 million worth of its OKB Tokens
  • The token burn of OKX has paid off, causing a 67% price increase since the start of 2023.
  • Meanwhile, a new hybrid exchange, TCRV, has

OKX Burned $258 Million Worth of OKB Tokens

In its June report, leading crypto exchange, OKX, announced that it bought and burned 5,497,312.77 OKB tokens worth over $258 million. OKB is an ERC-20 token of the OKX exchange that gives holders incentives and discounts on trading fees. The crypto exchange periodically buys back and burns the native utility token (OKB) to reduce the supply circulating on the open market.

The buy-back and burn scheme from OKX makes its native OKB token deflationary. By reducing the total number of OKB tokens in supply, the scarcity of the token increases over time, driving the price of the token higher. The burn of OKB has affected the token, with its price increasing by more than 67% since the start of 2023. At the time of this writing, OKB trades at $45.20, gaining 2.1% over the last 24 hours.

Tradecurve Hybrid Exchange Forecasted to Replace CEXs like OKX

Over the last few months, OKX has been pushing to become one of the biggest crypto exchanges, but its nature as a centralized exchange (CEX) has hindered its progress.

CEXs have come under intense scrutiny because of their lack of transparency, as can be seen by the recent regulatory actions the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States took against Binance and Coinbase at the start of June.

Tradecurve differs from the likes of OKX because it combines features of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to solve some of the problems of CEXs. The decentralization of Tradecurve means traders have complete control over their digital assets and private keys.

This opposes the current structure of CEXs that manages the funds of users, placing trades on their behalf. In addition, the exchange places priorities on transparency and would implement an industry-leading Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) infrastructure.

Some features that have made CEXs popular among traders are also present, including a high level of liquidity and ease of use are present on Tradecurve.

As a well-balanced trading platform, experts have predicted that Tradecurve will replace centralized exchanges like OKX in the future. Still growing, Tradecurve is in its fourth presale stage where traders can buy its utility token for $0.018. Experts have forecasted that as Tradecurve fights to become a top 3 crypto exchange, its utility token can trade as high as $1.5 before 2023 ends.

Visit the links below to get more information about Tradecurve and the TCRV token:

Click Here For the Website

Click Here To Buy TCRV Presale Tokens

Follow Us Twitter

Join Our Community on Telegram

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

4
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

5
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

6
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

7
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

8
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

9
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...

US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: President Biden

US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts

Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

Rain lashes several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain lashes several parts of Punjab, Haryana

In Punjab, Amritsar is the wettest place with the rainfall r...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Tributes paid to Banda Bahadur

Shots fired at Bajrang Dal leader’s shop in Batala

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Power cuts, Bathinda residents block NH

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal demands L-G's resignation over Pragati Maidan robbery

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Kapurthala ASI booked for graft, trespassing

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin